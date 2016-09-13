High school soccer: Kankakee holds off Watseka

Kankakee exploded for five goals in the first half Monday and then held off Watseka late for a 5-3 victory.

Carlos Luna continued his strong play this season, netting two goals for and an assist in the win. Other goal scorers included Luis Avalos, Giovany Garcia and Alexis Molina, who also netted two assists. Miguel Peña also earned an assist.

David Rodriguez scored twice, and Kate Norder added a goal for Watseka.

Eduardo Avalos made eight saves before he was replaced by Jaime Zavala, who made four stops to finish the game for the Kays.

Kankakee is now 5-2 overall.

<strong>Lincoln-Way West, 4, Peotone 0</strong>

Peotone was shut out by Lincoln-Way West. Cole Evans made eight saves in his team's loss.

<strong>Wilmington 4, Coal City 1</strong>

The Friddle brothers teamed up for Coal City's lone goal in a 4-1 loss. Austin netted the goal thanks to an assist from brother Alex.

Coal City's Hunter Bannon recorded nine saves, and Wilmington's Ben Hawkins had two saves.

Coal City plays Sandwich on Wednesday.

<strong>Herscher 3, Plano 1</strong>

After giving up an early goal on a penalty kick, Herscher came back to score three unanswered goals in the second half to earn a win. The Tigers' overall record moves to 5-2 and 3-1 in the Interstate Eight.

Ethan McGregor got the scoring started for the Tigers and finished with two goals. Cruz Litke finished with a goal and an assist and Trey Pritchard and Brandon Schmitz each tallied an assist.

Noah Daly made four saves.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Joliet Catholic 0</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais had no problem with Joliet Catholic to remain undefeated with five wins on the season. Nick and Anthony Markanich each scored a hat trick. Justin Fritz, Jack Kramer, Efrain Davila and Jacob Rodriguez also netted a goal each in the romp.

Joliet Catholic wasn't able to get off a single shot in the loss.

In five games this season, the Boilers have outscored their opponents 32-1.