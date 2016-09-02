Boys golf: Grant Park tops Momence at Minne

Grant Park's 192-219 win over Momence at Minne Monesse on Friday was a family affair.

The five golfers that posted qualifying scores were either a Palan brother or a Schneider cousin.

Daniel Palan led the Dragons with a round of 45 as the match's medalist, Mason Schneider shot a 48, David Palan finished in 49 strokes and the final spot was occupied by Hunter and Ethan Schneider, who each shot a 50.

Nelson Reyling was tops for Momence with a 51.

The win improves Grant Park's overall record to 4-2 this season.