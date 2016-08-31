Volleyball: Kidwell posts 11 kills as Watseka moves to 6-0

BEECHER — Bowling Green State University was in attendance to see what Watseka's Katie Kidwell could do.

The 6-foot-1-inch senior standout put on a good show in front of the school, showing off her dynamic athletic ability and versatility.

Kidwell finished with 11 kills, two blocks and six digs, as the Warriors dominated Beecher on its home court 25-22 and 25-20 on Tuesday.

Her performance made it clear she can thrive under pressure.

"I had someone here watching me, so I knew I had to step up to the plate," Kidwell said. "We made mistakes, but we stepped up in the end."

With the Warriors down 20-15 in the first set, Kidwell and teammates were up to the challenge. Sophomore Mallory Drake had Beecher out of sorts with her serve, and Kidwell put away three points in a 9-0 run as the Warriors took the lead for good.

Drake is playing in her first few games at the varsity level, but you wouldn't know it watching her serve.

"She has a really consistent float serve," Watseka coach Krista Pufahl said. "She puts it where we ask her to put it. We attack where we think a team is weak in serve receive."

Drake put on a show again in the second set after Beecher jumped out to an early five-point lead. The Bobcats had no answer for Drake's float serve as the sophomore rattled off 11 consecutive service points, putting her team on cruise control for the rest of the set. Drake finished the match with 23 service points and four aces.

"She was attacking what we thought was a weaker area in their serve receive, and they had a hard time getting their offense going," Pufahl said.

Kidwell had five kills during a 12-0 run in the second set but was quick to credit her teammate's excellent service game.

"Mallory Drake really stepped it up in her serving," Kidwell said. "We were struggling on the serve receive side, but she really helped us with her float serves. She was big for our [long] runs."

Watseka has played to a perfect 6-0 record and is excited about the potential to have an outstanding season.

"I think we can make a run," Kidwell said. "It's still early in the season, but we've seen what we can do, and we still have learning to do. We still have room to improve. I think we can be really good in the long run."

Emily Bunting had 16 assists for the Warriors, and Kate Rangers led Beecher with seven kills.