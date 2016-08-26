High school football: Herscher completely overwhelms Momence

MOMENCE — It's difficult to imagine a more impressive debut than the one Herscher put together Friday evening.

Tyler Jones threw for 159 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 73 yards and another score. Anthony Koranda and Joel Azzarelli combined for five touchdowns, and Herscher's defense held Momence to 34 total yards in a 47-0 victory to open the season.

In the end, Herscher coach Dan Wetzel had plenty of positives to take away from Week 1.

"It's one of those things where you work all through summer, but you really don't know until that first game," he said. "I'm really pleased with the way we came out and played."

<strong>Dominant up front</strong>

The biggest concern for the Tigers and Wetzel heading into the opener centered on a young and inexperienced offensive line, which certainly passed its first test Friday.

Herscher's line consistently opened up running lanes for its backs. After Jones found Trevor Berns for a 33-yard touchdown on the game's opening drive, the line helped the Tigers score four-straight rushing touchdowns.

Koranda found the end zone on runs of 10 and 3 yards before Jones ripped off a 28-yard touchdown on a QB read up the middle. Koranda added a 1-yard score just before halftime to make it 32-0 at the break.

Azzarelli would add a 1-yard touchdown reception and 20-yard scoring run in the second half. On the evening, Herscher totaled 217 rushing yards on 27 attempts.

"I thought our line was physical," Wetzel said. "Our double teams were good. Our guys were in the right spots. These guys really answered the bell."

<strong>Tough sledding for Momence</strong>

On the opposite sideline, things couldn't have gone much worse for Momence in Wayne Walker's first game as head coach.

Herscher's size advantage played a role in the struggles as Momence's offensive line clearly had trouble up front. It resulted in sophomore quarterback Kobey Mazur taking four sacks in the first half. In all, Momence had 10 plays go for negative yardage through the first two quarters.

"I'm disappointed, but our effort was there," Walker said. "There were some mistakes we were making that can be cleaned up in practice. That's something where I have to take responsibility and make sure to hammer that at practice."

There were a few bright moments, however. Mazur hit wideout Lamar Lillard for gains of 38 and 19 yards — the second on a terrific throw over the middle while on the run.

<strong>Bargy suffers a scare</strong>

Momence sophomore Jason Bargy, the area's leader in sacks last season, needed to be helped off the field on the first play of the second half and was later taken by ambulance.

Walker said it didn't appear to be serious, and it was believed that Bargy was suffering from full body cramps.

The 6-foot-5-inch All-Area standout had a quiet debut before leaving. He didn't have a sack, but he did make his debut at running back with six carries for 33 yards.