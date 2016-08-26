High school football: Burtis steals the show for Boilermakers

Bradley-Bourbonnais came into the season opener using two quarterbacks.

Morion Burtis Jr. is making his case to get a few more snaps.

Burtis ignited the Boilermaker offense on the ground rushing for 179 yards and two touchdowns.

His standout performance helped Bradley-Bourbonnais to a 34-0 victory over Centennial in its season opener on Friday.

"We're excited about him. He's super explosive," Kohl said. "He gives us another weapon. He's a kid who is really dangerous in space. We're excited about his future."

Burtis gashed the Charger defense in the first half, running for 127 yards on nine carries. He faked to Harrell and went around the left end scoring the game's first touchdown with just over 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

The junior was quick to recognize who makes his football games a lot easier.

"I don't do this for me. I do it for my team," Burtis said. "My line was great. I tell them thank you all the time."

He had runs of 31 and 21 yards to set up Iowa commit Cam Harrell, who took the snap from under center and plowed in from a yard out giving the Boilermakers a 14-0 lead.

The defense took care of the rest.

Bradley-Bourbonnais held on 4th and 1 deep in their own territory, and Aaron Smith recovered a fumble inside the Boilermaker 5-yard-line to stall another charger drive.

The Boilermakers dodged a bullet when quarterback Austin Piwoni was picked off, but the offense was heads up in swatting the ball away from the Charger defender at the BBCHS 13-yard line. The play was a huge momentum swing near the end of the first half.

"Our defense is so ball hungry," Kohl said. "The kid who stripped the ball, the fullback, plays defense. He's also a linebacker. We talk to our kids all the time about getting the ball."

The second half was all Boilermakers.

The Boilermakers held three more times including once on 4th and 1 at their own 15.

"The most amazing thing is we have guys who mostly sat and watched a lot and now they're out there getting opportunities," Kohl said. "It's their first varsity action, and they shut them out."

All game the Boilermakers took advantage of mistakes. After a bad snap set the Boilermakers up at the Centennial 32, Burtis Jr. went down the left sideline for a 32-yard score.

On the next series, Damien Williams intercepted a pass and returned it to the Centennial five. Piwoni punched in two plays later, and the rout was on.

Elijah Jackson put the icing on the cake with a 50-yard interception return in the game's final minute.

BBCHS was able to handle Centennial fairly easy, but Kohl knows the team will need to improve if it is to navigate a playoff berth out of one of the toughest schedules in the state.

"We have a tough schedule coming up," Kohl said. "Our biggest thing offensively is just getting in rhythm and trying to get guys the ball. We have a lot of good players on offense; we just have to do a good job as a staff getting guys the ball. We'll get better."