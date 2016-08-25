Commentary: 5 predictions for a new prep sports year

Some would think I learned my lesson with some faulty predictions, especially on social media, in the past.

But ...

With a new slate of sports here, I got to thinking and I just couldn't help but predict a few things that could happen in area athletics.

Here's to another year of prep sports.

<strong>1. Bradley-Bourbonnais' Camron Harrell and Bishop McNamara's Chris Bell will combine to score 40 or more touchdowns this season.</strong>

Forty touchdowns is a ridiculous number, isn't it? The duo will have 18 regular season games between them. That's more than two touchdowns per game. Is it silly? It sure isn't.

It's high, but these are high-motor, high-energy players with a tremendous amount of talent. Harrell committed to Iowa, and Bell is headed for Western Michigan. Both wideouts lost their starting quarterbacks from last year, but it won't matter for either one in terms of production. Both players possess electric speed, a knack for finding the football and will catch anything in their vicinity. Harrell undoubtedly will get his fair share of carries as well as receptions.

Plus, even if they don't quite hit pay dirt 40 times in the regular season, I believe there are some playoff games to help the cause. If the Fightin' Irish can navigate a ridiculous regular season schedule, which includes a tough Catholic League slate and Class 8A Bolingbrook, they will be as dangerous as anyone.

These two athletes will make me look like I know something about high school football.

<strong>2. Herscher will send three or more teams to the state tournament and capture its first state championship since 1999.</strong>

The Tigers will end their 17-year championship drought.

Boys soccer, baseball, softball and girls soccer all have a legitimate chance to do so.

Coaching has been magnificent in all four sports.

Boys soccer coach Al High has the program rolling under his watch. He's taken the Tigers to a pair of state tournaments. Adding in the talent of Ethan McGregor, Cruz Litke and a bunch of grinders, Herscher is poised to make a run at the ultimate hardware.

Baseball speaks for itself. The Tigers made a deep run into the Class 3A postseason and will drop down to Class 2A this year. No one needs to point out the coaching excellence of Eric Regez, so I'll spare the words. But, the talent is there. All the Tigers do is reload. Don't sleep on them come the postseason.

Softball has been magnificent under coach Mike Cann. Cann has helped the Tigers to back-to-back 25-plus win seasons and a loaded roster is returning. Molly Cann has been all-world in her first two seasons and fellow juniors Gabby Schultz, Paige Glass and Hallie Outsen aren't far behind.

With sophomore pitcher Morgan Scivally ready to make the leap into a starring role, the Tigers, who dropped down to Class 2A, are looking to bring hardware home.

Girls soccer made a huge leap last season. The squad was just two minutes from the Final Four in the state and an outstanding sophomore class is returning with experience. Mattie Brown, Jill Milton, Leighann Allison, Chloe Chavers and several others figure to be some of the area's top players.

Things have to break right to win a state championship, but Herscher has four legitimate shots. Let's hope they have room in the trophy case.

<strong>3. Bradley-Bourbonnais' Vinisha Sherrod and Kennedy Weigt will be the best backcourt in Illinois.</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Evan Tingley coaches a dream backcourt with a pair of Division I quality guards in Vinisha Sherrod and Kennedy Weigt.

The dynamic duo is returning for its second year together and no doubt will turn heads. Sherrod is the best ball handler the area has seen in 10 years minus Bishop McNamara graduate and now Rutgers guard Khadaizha Sanders.

Sherrod is capable of scoring but doesn't need to burden a lot of scoring due to Weigt's anywhere-in-the-gym range. Weigt nailed an area-leading 107 3s and averaged 16.2 points per game leading the Boilermakers to one of their best seasons in school history.

With these two at the helm, the sky is the limit for a Boilermakers team poised to be better than last year. I challenge you to find me any backcourt better than Weigt and Sherrod.

<strong>4. Beecher's Taylor Johnson will cement her place as the greatest Beecher High School athlete ever.</strong>

Since day one, Johnson has been a freak of an athlete for the Bobcats. The senior will finish her career as a four-year starter in both softball and basketball and an all-area athlete in both sports.

She was named the softball 2014-15 Gatorade Player of the Year in Illinois.

She is easily the area's most feared hitter and receives what I often call the "Barry Bonds" treatment at the plate. Why does she receive such treatment?

As a freshman, she ripped 18 homers while driving in 68 runs. She scored 57 times. As a sophomore, she hit .624 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs. Johnson hit .495 as a junior as teams began walking or pitching around her a lot more frequently.

If her softball stats aren't enough, she averaged 17.1 points per game and is a defensive terror in basketball. During her tenure, the Bobcats haven't lost a game within the River Valley Conference in either basketball or softball.

Johnson's first three years of high school earned her a scholarship at Wisconsin where she will take her talents to Madison.

I give a shout out to all the outstanding Beecher softball athletes, Kevin Hayhurst runs one of the best programs in the state, but Taylor Johnson is on another level. She is must-see greatness at this level, if you will, and will cement her legacy as the school's greatest athlete ever in 2017.

<strong>5. Jordyn Shipp will score 40 or more goals and approach Manteno's scoring record.</strong>

Shipp is the most electrifying female soccer player I've seen in my tenure. I wouldn't say she's the best, but no one has been more fun to watch dominate offensively.

She was a starting piece to Manteno's last state championship run and surged to the top of the area in goals scored the last two seasons. With over 30 goals each of the last two seasons, Shipp sits with 80 career goals.

With her game continually progressing, she will get to 40 goals this season barring injury. She needs 48 to tie former standout Emily Gaither. That is an extremely lofty number and I'm not ready to say she'll get there, but if there's anyone in this area who can do it, it's her.