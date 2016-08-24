High school boys soccer: Manteno has to work overtime

Manteno topped Lisle with a 2-1 win in overtime Tuesday at home.

Kevin Roedl scored the overtime game-winner to give Manteno the victory. Ryan Kleszynski was credited with the assist.

After going into halftime up 1-0 on Jack Trepanier's goal, Lisle tied the game before dropping it in extra time. Manteno goalkeeper Mark Henderson made five saves.

<strong>Serena 1, Coal City 0</strong>

The Coalers got a quality performance from keeper Hunter Bannon in their season opener but couldn't come through with any offense.

Bannon made five saves in the nonconference loss.

<strong>Oakwood 6, Watseka 0</strong>

Watseka goalie Lucas Lee had a strong performance and stopped a penalty kick in the second half, but it wasn't enough in the Warriors' loss to Oakwood.

<strong>Iroquois West 6, Reed-Custer 0</strong>

The Raiders started the season strong with an easy nonconference victory.

Omar Camerena and Luis Melgoza had two goals each for Iroquois West, and Andrew Medina had eight saves in the shutout.