High school volleyball: Cissna Park opens Tip-Off with win

Cissna Park opened up its season Monday with a 25-14, 25-20 victory over Hoopeston at the Timberwolf Tip-Off.

Gabby Wessels and Sloan Boyce topped the Timberwolves (1-0) with five kills apiece. Wessels also contributed defensively with six digs. Anna Jennings paced the attack with 17 assists.

In other tournament action:

<strong>Watseka def. Buckley Christ Lutheran 25-9, 25-5</strong>

The Warriors (1-0) were unstoppable at the service line with Katie Kidwell smashing 10 aces and Mallory Drake adding seven more.

Kidwell also picked up four kills, four digs and two blocks, while setter Emily Bunting had seven assists.

<strong>Central def. Milford 25-13, 25-13</strong>

Emily Duis had five kills and Sierra Fanning pitched in with seven assists, but Milford took the loss in their opener.

<strong>Fisher def. Milford 25-11, 25-23</strong>

The Bearcats made things interesting in the second set but started their season with a second-straight loss.

Duis tallied eight kills in the match, while Fanning had eight assists. Madi Rose led the defense with 11 digs.