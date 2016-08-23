Boys soccer: Peotone flies past Irish in opener

PEOTONE — It was a beautiful day for The Beautiful Game at Peotone on Monday as the host Blue Devils and Bishop McNamara's Fighting Irish opened their respective 2016 soccer campaigns.

McNamara came out of the gates with intensity to kick off its season and kept the ball in the attacking half of the pitch for the opening five minutes of the match, but Peotone was quickly able to settle in and clamp down hard on the Irish, cruising to a commanding 5-0 shutout.

<strong>Speed doesn't slump</strong>

Early season jitters and a little bit of rust are a common affliction at the opening of any season, but there's one skill that won't grow dull after a bit of time away from a sport — speed.

Peotone coach Logan Hurley was able to identify his team's speed advantage early on and fully capitalize on that opportunity. The Blue Devils employed sustained pressure from the wingers to set up high-percentage shots up close.

"It's going to depend on the team we're playing against and in this case we kind of saw the opportunity to [use our speed] and we used it." Hurley said. "We definitely saw that that was a spot where we could exploit a little bit."

Justin Marevka, Josh Brady, Hayden Smith, Cody Mather and Andres Garcia were all able to find the back of the goal for Peotone.

Superior speed was a factor, but the Blue Devils didn't quite have a complete monopoly.

McNamara's Aldo Hernandez has the kind of speed that demands attention and the junior was able to put it to good use.

When he was on the pitch, Hernandez effectively shut down Peotone's ability to use through balls on his half by outrunning the offense and stopping the attack in its tracks.

<strong>Defense wins championships</strong>

If that old adage is true, Peotone could be dangerous in the Interstate Eight Conference this year.

The Blue Devils' back line was nearly impenetrable for most of the contest and held McNamara to fewer than five shots on goal. They were seemingly always in the right position to shut down any opportunities the Irish had and did an excellent job playing the ball in a way that would allow them to push it upfield.

On the other side, McNamara keeper John Ojeda was a definite standout despite allowing five goals.

His quickness and athleticism were on full display and without his skill, things could have gotten out of hand.

"[Ojeda] played excellently." said McNamara head coach Mike Curren. "He had 28 saves. He was phenomenal. He kept us in the game and so did our defense. They played really well."

<strong>A warm welcome</strong>

Mather knows how to make an impression. The Blue Devils freshman banged home a hard strike from the top of the penalty area to record his first high school goal within minutes of his debut.

"I was surprised to get it so soon." he said. "We decided to go in and when we go inside we get there and look for a pass. I was looking and I got it."

But the youngster was quick to point out that he knows being a teammate isn't all about scoring goals.

"I want to exceed as a player and grow more with my team. "he said. "I've played with quite a few teams and I know that chemistry is important. Even though I'm new, I know quite a few of the guys and I think we're pretty good together."