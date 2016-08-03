Track and field: Local senior athlete wins twice despite pain

Chebanse retiree and Masters Track and Field champion Lawrence Lagesse, came home from the most recent age-bracketed games — held last weekend in Greensboro, N.C. — with a handful of medals and some serious fitness frustration.

He struggled but earned a gold medal in his strongest event, the pentathlon, on Friday. But he will tell you he limped to the final podium in his two individual events Saturday. He could pull off only a second in the discus but held on to win the pole vault.

"I had a lot of pain and stiffness in my hamstring, so I was only able to jump a low height, for me, in the vault," he explained. "It was very close to the all-American standard, but I couldn't go back for a better jump the way I felt."

The discus experience was a stranger story.

"Never before have I struggled to throw inside the sector [prescribed landing area,]" he explained. "It was just such a battle. The first two throws were easily 39-plus meters. One possibly was 40 to 41-meter toss.

"But all of my five first throws were out of bounds With only one attempt to go, I prayed and concentrated on none of my usual list of mental cues, but only on throwing down the middle of the sector. I put zero effort into the throw itself just fearing that I was going foul again.

"I thought only about keeping it in between the line, [and] this time — thank God — it did," he said. "Any mediocre throw for me is normally, say 37 to 38 meters, and that would have won it handily. But I finished second with a pathetic 34 meters. I was so disappointed."

Lagesse attributes some of his discus problems to the hamstring he's trying to baby.

"I was wobbling out of the ring and scratching you know it was just horrible," he said. There are, however, three new fancy awards on the 68-year-old internationally-recognized athlete's wall. And there is no concession speech written. He plans to take his time repairing the hamstring and competing again.