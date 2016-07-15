High school baseball: NFHS calls for pitching restrictions

Pitching limitation rules for high school baseball, as discussed in last weekend's Daily Journal, are no longer a hypothetical issue.

A recent rule change made by the National Federation of High Schools mandates that all members of its organization, which includes the Illinois High School Association, have a pitching restriction policy in its rule book.

According to a NHFS press release, the revised pitching Rule 6-2-6 will require each state association to develop its own pitching restriction policy based on the number of pitches thrown during a game to afford pitchers a required rest between pitching appearances.