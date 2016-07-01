Commentary: Area baseball continues to provide thrilling moments

Baseball is my favorite game.

Its extraordinary moments make me fall more in love with it each year.

Many teams were competitive but it was Reed-Custer and Herscher who strengthened my love for the game in 2016.

<strong>Reed-Custer's Championship Journey</strong>

Great pitching finds a way.

Eddie Wilkins and Brent Headrick were sensational on the mound leading the Comets to the Class 2A state championship.

But, it wasn't without a bump in the road. The Comets trailed Dwight 4-0 in their regional opener, but Wilkins and Headrick shut the door allowing the offense to squeak out a victory

Wilkins and Headrick continued dominating opposing offenses, edging out wins against Bishop McNamara, Illiana Christian, St. Bede and DePaul College Prep en route to Peoria. Wilkins bulldogged his way through Rockford Lutheran, helping the Comets to a 4-3 victory and a berth in the state finals with ace Headrick on full rest.

The red hot Hustlin' Comets were firing on all cylinders. Headrick blew through St. Joseph-Ogden in the first few innings while the offense kept banging out hit after hit. Reed-Custer took a 5-0 lead and then a 6-1 lead, but one thing this team's long run taught me was it wasn't going to be easy.

The Spartans began to hit the unhittable Headrick in the fifth inning. He looked gassed as the Spartans began to show why they were one of the top teams in Class 2A. But, much like he's done many times during his illustrious career at Reed-Custer, the Illinois State-bound pitcher found an extra gear. With no one out, runners at second and third and the game tied at six in the sixth inning, Headrick wiggled his way out of trouble. He worked a scoreless seventh and eighth innings sometimes touching as high as 91 MPH on Dozer Park's radar gun.

With two outs and no one out in the eighth, the Comets had the Spartans where they wanted them. Leadoff man extraordinaire Travis Schoonover singled and Neil O'Donnell followed suit, setting the stage for Jordan Walden. All weekend I tweeted how I believed Walden would have a moment. My gut feeling was he was too talented of a player to not get one last chance before making the two-hour trek to Charleston in the fall, and he made me look like a genius. Walden drilled a single to center on the first pitch. Schoonover raced to the plate, earning the Comets their first state championship since 1985. The Comet dog pile left me with an unforgettable still frame.

The win sent Cougill, one of the winningest coaches in state history, off in a special way. The retiring head coach was brilliant the entire postseason, pulling all the right strings along the way. Pitching decisions, lineup decisions, bunting, defensive positioning, intentional walks. You name it, Cougill did it right. He'll be missed as the Comets close the book on his 38-year career as head coach.

<strong>Miracles in Morris</strong>

Because of Reed-Custer's unpredictable run, I was unable to witness the 'Miracles in Morris', but I wasn't the least bit surprised with Herscher baseball's theatrics.

Trailing 6-2 headed to the seventh inning against Ottawa, the Tigers found a way to claw back. Consecutive walks ended up scoring to cut the lead to two. Tyler Stuart reached on an error to keep the game alive, and Matt Alsip delivered a two-run double to tie the game at six. Brigham Haase plated the game-winning run with a double, and the Tigers celebrated.

Coincidentally, the Tigers fell down by the same 6-2 score heading to the seventh against Lincoln-Way West in the championship game. No way it could happen again, right?

Wrong.

Tyler Fisher and Joel Azzarelli hit back-to-back solo shots to cut the lead to two. Tyler Jarnagin walked, reached second on a wild pitch and scored on Stuart's single. Pinch runner Trevor Berns scored on Haase's groundout to tie the game at six, and Tanner Regez delivered a double against an opposite field shift to give the Tigers an unbelievable, improbable 7-6 lead. Luke Hertz navigated a scoreless seventh for the victory.

Herscher's extraordinary run came to a halt in the Sectional Championship as the Tigers fell to eventual Class 3A state champion Lemont.

But, tell me you've seen two consecutive postseason wins better than that.

<strong>Final Thoughts</strong>

The area is losing a tremendous amount of pitching talent especially Headrick (Illinois State), Brad Littleton (Indiana) and Walden (Eastern Illinois), but there's plenty of talent on the horizon next year.

Manteno and Herscher return loads of talent. Panther shortstop Easton Bertrand is verbally committed to Minnesota, and sophomore Mason Crews continues to get better. Herscher's 6-foot-7 fireballer Tyler Stuart will most likely continue to get Division I looks as he heads into his junior season. Stuart, along with sophomore shortstop Jarnagin, leave coach Eric Regez with an excellent nucleus.

But, forget about next year for now and remember what the Comets accomplished. It takes all the blocks to fall in place to win it all, and the Comets made it happen. They lose one of the best senior classes in school history, but their state championship banner will hang forever.