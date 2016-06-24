Commentary: Must we say goodbye to softball season?

Softball season went by way too fast.

After spending what seemed like an eternity sliding around on snow and ice to reach basketball games this winter, the 2016 softball season felt finished before it even began.

Seriously, how is that possible? It's certainly not fair.

Maybe it just felt rushed with no local team reaching the state tournament. The area was represented in East Peoria in each of the last three seasons — including in two separate classes in 2014 — but both Peotone and Bishop McNamara fell one game short this time around in Class 2A and 3A, respectively.

Good thing my hotel reservations were refundable.

But even without a team competing at the state tournament, there's still plenty to celebrate; though, I'd gladly put this off for another month of softball.

<strong>Player of the Year</strong>

<em><strong>Allie Johnson, Peotone</strong></em>

There are a ton of legitimate candidates here — Bishop McNamara's Alex Storako and Jenna Stauffenberg, Beecher's Taylor Johnson, Herscher's Gabby Schultz and Molly Cann, Reed-Custer's Kenna Wilkey or Wilmington's Miranda Southall — all deserve recognition for phenomenal seasons.

But no one deserves more credit than Peotone's Allie Johnson.

The UTEP-bound senior pitcher turned the Blue Devils from middling Interstate Eight team to Class 2A state title contenders.

With 381 strikeouts in 186 2/3 innings pitched, Johnson struck out more than two batters per inning.

She even turned it up a notch in the Class 2A postseason with four straight outings with at least 16 strikeouts to end her high school career.

The Blue Devils eventually fell one win short of East Peoria, but it's impossible to fault Johnson after she threw an 23-strikeout no-hitter in a 1-0 loss to St. Edward in 11 innings at the Rosemont Super-Sectional.

<strong>Coach of the Year</strong>

<em><strong>Kevin Hayhurst, Beecher</strong></em>

Beecher's pitching wasn't as strong as in seasons past. Neither were the power hitters surrounding star Taylor Johnson.

Yet the Bobcats found themselves with 32 wins at season's end and with a chance to take on Peotone for a soot in the Class 2A Rosemont Super-Sectional.

That's not surprising. It's what Beecher coach Kevin Hayhurst does best.

Don't have a pitcher that would crack the area's top 10 in velocity? Teach them to hit their spots with the terrific defense behind them.

No power bat to protect Johnson? Stack the lineup with with high on-base percentage slap hitters and bunters.

That's not to say Hayhurst didn't have any talent to work with. There's no shortage in the Beecher softball program. But no one knows how to maximize it better than the veteran coach.

<strong>What's ahead</strong>

Well, now we're left with nine months until the next softball season. But before we part for the long offseason, how about we make a few bold predictions for 2017.

<strong>- Herscher will win the Class 2A state championship.</strong> The Tigers are moving back down after competing in Class 3A this season. They're coming off the program's first Interstate Eight title and return nearly their entire young and extremely talented core. An explosive offense and quality pitching should bring plenty of success to Herscher.

<strong>- Taylor Johnson will reach 55 career home runs.</strong> Beecher's star hitter is at 42 through three seasons. Teams did their best to pitch around her this spring, but Johnson is a threat to go yard on any ball left over the plate. 55 home runs would place her second on the state's all-time home run list. 60 home runs is the current state record for career home runs held by Stephanie Abello of Benet.

<strong>- Softball season will be extended for another month.</strong> OK, I can wish.