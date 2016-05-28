High school baseball: Another astonishing rally for Herscher

MORRIS - For the second consecutive game, the Herscher baseball team faced what appeared to be insurmountable odds.

But it is becoming readily apparent there might not be such a thing in regards to the Tigers.

Despite trailing by four runs going into the top of the seventh inning, Herscher never quit fighting against Lincoln Way West on Saturday morning in the Morris Class 3A Regional title game, and they were rewarded with a 7-6 victory.

Tanner Regez knocked home the game-winning run with two outs in the inning, blasting a double into deep center field to score Matt Alsip and send his teammates into a frenzy.

"It's a good feeling to play with these guys," Regez said. "All year we've been talking about how we're the 'comeback team,' and all these boys stayed in it. No one was down, and that's what we've been doing all season long."

Before that extra-base hit, the rally was kicked off by back-to-back home runs from Tyler Fisher and Joel Azzarelli to begin the inning. Pinch-hitter Trevor Berns knocked in a run to pull the Tigers to within one run, and although it appeared he was on his way home after a double by Alsip, Berns fell down after touching third and was nearly thrown out on the play.

"I thought that was going to cost us, but I was really hoping it wouldn't," Berns said. "I didn't want to be the guy that cost us a chance at a regional title, but my teammates definitely picked me up."

Worries about Berns' stumble were quickly erased by the Tigers, as a groundout by Brigham Haase drove him home to tie the game at 6-6, and Alsip ultimately scored on the Regez RBI double to give Herscher the victory.

"I don't know if that's our teams plan to fall behind by that much, but I guess it's a strategy that worked today," Herscher head coach Erig Regez said.

The Tigers benefited from some incredible relief work from Luke Hertz, who pitched the final three innings of the game. He gave up just one hit and struck out three batters, and he got a well-deserved win thanks to his efforts.

"It was really a key to the game that Luke was able to keep them from scoring more," Coach Regez said. "He just gave us a chance, and he did an excellent job. He deserves a lot of the credit."

Herscher will next play on Wednesday night against Chicago Christian, as they head to the Lincoln Way-West Sectional looking to continue its crazy ride.

"We've got a few days now to celebrate," Coach Regez said. "We never check when we play or who we'll play beforehand, but we'll savor it for a little while and then we'll get back down to business."