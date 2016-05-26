High school baseball: Plainfield South stuns Bradley-Bourbonnais with late rally

Plainfield South's Jordan Mikel dashed Bradley-Bourbonnais regional title hopes in the blink of an eye Thursday.

With runners on first and second and trailing by one run, Mikel lofted a high fly ball to right field. With the Boilermakers deep in a no-doubles defense, no defender could reach the shallow blooper, and Gabriel Wair and Antonio Gutierrez both scored to give Plainfield South a shocking 5-4 victory in the Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinals.

"If you're in this game long enough, you see every type of way there is to lose a game, but that was the first time I lost that way," BBCHS coach Kevin Arthur said. "They played their tails off. Owen [Starr] pitched his tail off. Ike Spizer stopped everything in sight. It's tough for these seniors to go out that way."

The late afternoon sun and a stiff breeze, which was blowing out toward right field, also played a factor in the ball finding the grass.

"With the winning run on first, we're playing a no-doubles set," Arthur said. "If the wind's not blowing, that's a pop-up right to second base. The wind blew it away from him, and the outfielders just didn't have a chance to get there, and nobody picked it quite clean enough."

Starr, who pitched out of trouble all afternoon long, surrendered five runs and struck out six batters in 6 2/3 innings of work.

All four Boilermakers runs came in the second inning, as Colin Weilbacher blasted an RBI double to help push BBCHS ahead in the contest.

Things died down after that double, as Plainfield South reliever Austin Marozas came in and slammed the door on the Boilermakers. He allowed just two more baserunners in his nearly five innings of relief, striking out eight batters and holding Bradley-Bourbonnais without a hit for the rest of the afternoon.

After leaving the bases loaded in the first inning, the Boilermakers came up to bat in the second inning and immediately made sure that they wouldn't make the same mistake twice. Brendan Powers got things going with a double to left field, and Starr and Colin BeDell each coaxed walks to load up the bases with one out.

Designated hitter Dylan Snapp drew a bases-loaded walk to give Bradley a 1-0 lead, and Weilbacher gave the Boilermakers the rest of their offense. He drove a double deep into the right-center field gap, and after a fielding error, BBCHS cleared the bases to take a 4-0 lead in the contest.

The Cougars came right back in the bottom of the frame and got two runs back, courtesy of a two-run single from John Galczak. The Boilermakers were able to prevent more damage, however, as Starr induced a flyout and a groundout.

That lead held until the seventh inning, when Nick Mayerhofer led off the frame with a walk. After a strikeout and a flyout, Wair was down to his last strike before lacing a single to center field. Guttierez did the same thing to drive home Mayerhofer, and then Mikel hit his game-winning double to eliminate BBCHS from the postseason.

"A few of these guys I've had for three years, and the way they carry themselves and the way they battle," Arthur said about what he admired about his senior class. "They're all great kids. They work hard, listen, and do the right things, and today it just didn't work out."