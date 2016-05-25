High school softball: Peotone comes through in the clutch

DWIGHT — The Blue Devils have been searching for timely hitting all season.

They couldn't have found it at better time.

Jordan Thweatt homered, Allie Johnson came through with a two-run single and Peotone scratched out four runs off Reed-Custer star Kenna Wilkey for a 4-1 win Wednesday at the Class 2A Dwight Sectional semifinals.

All four runs came on hits in two-strike situations. It was a welcome sight to Peotone coach Zach Myers, who has watched his team struggle to consistently put runs on the board this spring. Even in last weekend's 1-0 regional title win over Illiana Christian, the Blue Devils left nearly a dozen runners on base.

"We've preached all year to choke up with two strikes," Myers said. "Just shorten up and look to put the ball in play. The girls have taken it to heart, and it has shown out here."

Thweatt didn't just put the ball in play to score the afternoon's first run. The senior battled back from down 0-2 in the count to take Wilkey deep to left field in the the third inning for her sixth home run of the year.

"Down 0-2, I just try to choke up as much as I can," Thweatt said. "I try to put the ball in play or foul everything off until I see my pitch and then try to crush it."

The Blue Devils extended their lead to 2-0 in the fourth with an RBI double from Morgan Barnoski, and Johnson helped her own cause in the seventh with a bloop single into right field to push the lead to 4-1.

<strong>Johnson's gem</strong>

Johnson entered Wednesday's contest with 319 strikeouts in 159 2/3 innings and continued her dominant senior season.

The UTEP commit fanned 17 and struck out the Reed-Custer side in four different innings. She carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning until Wilkey jumped on the first pitch of her second at-bat for a solo home run to left field.

For the most part, however, the Comets didn't put the ball in play enough against Johnson.

Their best chance to get back into the contest came in the sixth when an error with one out followed by a walk to Wilkey and a passed ball put runners on second and third.

Reed-Custer tried to push the tying run home with a squeeze bunt only to have Johnson cut the run down at the plate and then escape the jam with a strikeout to end the frame.

The Comets finished with only one hit.

"Give Johnson a lot of credit. She did a great job," Reed-Custer coach Ramsey Harkness said. "We weren't aggressive enough at the plate."

<strong>Up next</strong>

The Blue Devils advance to Saturday's sectional championship where they will face Beecher at 11 a.m.

The matchup should be intriguing with Beecher putting up one of the state's top offenses against one of the state's best pitchers in Johnson.

"They're a very good hitting team," Myers said. "They make a lot of contact. I'll be very interested to see what Allie has in store for them."