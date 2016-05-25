High school baseball: Comets come through

Reed-Custer coach Jerry Cougill was looking for production from the bottom of his lineup.

It finally came in a big way in the Comets' Class 2A Seneca Sectional semifinal against Illiana Christian on Wednesday.

Justin Weitzel, Dan Fierro and Josh Loomis reached base a combined six times and scored twice as the Comets cruised to a 7-3 victory.

"Our kids rose to the occasion offensively and got some runs off of a very good pitcher," Cougill said. "We worked very hard in preparation for this and pretty much executed the game plan. They're to be commended for that."

Reed-Custer earned a date with St. Bede in Saturday's championship game. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

<strong>Third Inning</strong>

Loomis led off a four-run third inning with a single setting the table for the top of the lineup.

Travis Schoonover smashed a triple into the right center field gap getting the Comets on the board.

Neil O'Donnell's ground out to short made it a two-run lead.

Eastern Illinois recruit Jordan Walden walked and Eddie Wilkins hit a monstrous two-run homer over the train tracks in left field.

<strong>Three Days Rest</strong>

Starting pitcher Brent Headrick threw a complete game in a victory over Bishop McNamara on Saturday and was outstanding on short rest making the four-run third inning hold up.

The Illinois State commit is in the midst of his final run as a Comet and is leaving his mark. He has nine wins on the season and fanned 11 Illiana Christian hitters with less than his best stuff.

"Brent was outstanding," Cougill said. "He's gone as far as he can go right now. We have to get something out of somebody else now. Saturday, he'll play a position but it won't be pitcher."

<strong>Perfect Day</strong>

Wilkins finished a perfect 3 for 3 with the long homer and a double.

Cougill knows Wilkins hasn't had the statistical year he's wanted but believes in his capabilities to carry the team if he gets hot.

"Eddie is a good hitter," Cougill said. "He hasn't had the year statistically that he expected to have, but he came through in a big way for us today. He may go off. If he does, he could be our best hitter."

<strong>St. Bede 11, Beecher 0 (5 inn.)</strong>

Things went astray for Beecher from the very beginning in its sectional loss.

"We thought it could be a possibility with what we went with on the mound today and it happened," Beecher coach Brandon DuBois said. "The worst case scenario happened."

The Bobcats pitchers gave up three runs on four walks, a hit batsman and only one hit in the first inning.

Things didn't improve after that as the Bobcats committed six errors in aiding the blowout loss.

Later, St. Bede's Bryant Eustice crushed a grand slam over the left field fence to extend St. Bede's lead to ten.

Beecher didn't get its first hit until the fourth inning, a single to right by Zac Ruzich.

"It's the best season I've had as a coach," DuBois said. "It's the first time we've gone undefeated through the conference. I know it was down a little bit but to do that is an accomplishment. We also won a tough regional."