Girls track: Central wins 1,600 relay, claims 4th place

It may be safe to say that coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton and the Central girls team are building something of a powerhouse in Class 1A.

The Comets turned in an inspired team performance for the second year in a row, finishing fourth out of 69 scoring teams and brought home a state championship in the 1600 meter relay at the IHSA Track & Field State Championship meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Saturday.

Emery Podowicz, Hanna Gray, Clare Peters and Andrea Pace picked a great time to hit their collective stride. They posted the top time in the preliminary rounds on Thursday to enter the state final and then proceeded to best that time to snare a state title by a comfortable four-and-a-half second margin.

Central piled up 33 points as a team, finishing behind only Salt Fork (53), St. Joe-Ogden (42), and Warrensburg-Latham (40).

Podowicz was the primary contributor on the day. She piled up points as a member of the aforementioned state championship relay team, teamed with Gray, Peters, and Pace to take fourth place in the 800 relay, took third place in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the 100 hurdles.

Sophomore distance runner Lindsey Anderson also exceeded expectations for the Comets, torching her previous career best in the 3200 by 30 seconds and taking 12th place in her class with a time of 11:55.32 after posting just the 25th-best time in the preliminary rounds.

Dwight's Daly Galloway continued her three-year run of state medals with a fourth-place finish in the 3200 and fifth-place finish in the 1600. She has now finished sixth or higher in all six of her career races at state championship meets.

This season's fast finishes are all the more impressive considering the fact that Galloway is dealing with a nagging hip injury, an especially tough ailment for a distance runner.

"I have been kind of suffering from a little bit of a strained groin that turned into a hip flexor problem and that happened only a few days before state so, I mean, that was really unfortunate, but I was still doing the best that I could." she said.

"I was hoping I'd be able to hang on to second place this year and obviously that didn't go as planned and my hip started hurting with four or three laps to go so I kind of died a little, but overall I did the best that I could. That's all I can ask for at this point."

Saturday's performance further cemented Galloway's status as one of the greatest runners the Daily Journal's coverage area has ever seen.

"I have accomplished so much in just three short years. I come from a small town, in junior high I was not known, coming into high school I was not known. I've definitely built myself up and I've shown what I'm capable of. I'm proud of everything I've done thus far. It's been a great three years of high school."

Allee Bunting represented the area as the only competitor on the final day in field events. The Watseka senior threw well enough to take seventh place in the class in the discus, picking up a medal in her last high school meet before moving on the Central Michigan University for next season.

"I was just really anxious but once I got over to prelims I felt pretty good." she said. "Today I was nervous even though I shouldn't have been, but it's state so everyone gets nervous." she said.

"Any athlete's goal is to get to state so even making it is great but placing and a medal is even better. I think it's a great way to close my high school career. I'm really excited to go [to an NCAA Division I] I'm really looking forward to it because I get to do four more years of throwing discus, which is my love."

Rounding out Class 1A was Bishop McNamara's Faith Provost. The freshman took 14th place in the 3200 and topped her previous best time by 13 seconds with a time of 12:01.04.

Kankakee's Shaneequa Hubert, the area's lone Class 2A representative, finished in the top ten in the 300 hurdles for the second-consecutive season. She took 7th in the class this season with a time of 45.26 seconds, finishing one place back from her 6th place in 2015 despite beating last year's time by over a second.