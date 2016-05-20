College softball: Cavaliers reach national semifinals

Beth Mersinger helped Kankakee Community College cap an impressive three-win day Friday at the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Clinton, Miss.

Mersinger connected on a go-ahead three-run double in the top of the ninth inning as the Cavaliers took down Phoenix 9-6 in extra innings.

Kyleigh Payne also drove in three runs, and Baylie Ullmark pitched all nine innings to get KCC into the tournament's semifinals.

The Cavaliers can reach the championship game with a win over Jones County at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jones County beat KCC 12-4 earlier in the tournament.

Earlier Friday, KCC picked up a 6-3 win over Illinois Central. Payne connected for a three-run homer. Lindsey Snynder had three hits, while Ashley Adermann and Jessica Zemaitis supported Ullmark's pitching effort with an RBI each.

The Cavaliers also took down Labette College with an 8-5 win. Mersinger and Payne were each credited with two RBI, and Kaylee Carlen pitched seven innings for the win.