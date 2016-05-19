High school baseball: Irish blitz Wilmington with early onslaught

BRAIDWOOD — Bishop McNamara plays a rigorous schedule.

The Fightin' Irish play the majority of its schedule inside the Chicago Catholic League, one of the top conferences in Illinois.

McNamara coach Steve Cantway admitted it can be difficult to stay confident when the results aren't in your favor.

But, the Fightin' Irish usually reap the benefits when it comes time to play in the postseason.

Thursday's Class 2A Reed-Custer Regional semifinal against Wilmington made it evident. McNamara used a five-run first to cruise to a 7-1 win over its higher-seeded opponent.

"The hardest thing for us and it's always been this way is coming out of the Catholic League with your head still on straight for postseason," Cantway said. "That's tough for us. I think we did a good job. We'll come out Saturday ready to go."

<strong>Fantastic first</strong>

The top of the order jumped all over Wildcats starter Steve Smock for five runs in the opening inning.

Dylan Post singled and Joe Sartain was hit by a pitch. Dylan Anderson crushed a double into the gap to plate Post. Kobe Shutter followed with a sacrifice fly.

Nick Marion drove in a run and Dominik Koziol finished off the frame with a big two-out, two-run single.

"It was a great first inning. We came out strong," Cantway said. "We try to win every inning. Sometimes we don't, but we try. If we don't win that inning, we come back and win the next one."

<strong>Dominant Dylan</strong>

Wilmington's lineup has been excellent all season long, but Anderson was the Wildcats kryptonite.

Anderson fired a complete game, allowing one earned run. He didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning when Will Van Duyne hit a sacrifice fly to the wall in right field.

The junior allowed back-to-back doubles in the aforementioned fourth but didn't surrender a hit before or after.

"He was throwing a lot of fastballs and they had a hard time catching up to it," Cantway said. "He used his curveball when he wanted to. He just kept them off-balance."

Perhaps things were a little easier for Anderson after he staked to a 5-0 lead before he stepped foot on the rubber.

"It makes me relax and realize I have a good team behind me," Anderson said. I don't have anything to worry about. Just throw strikes and get the job done."

<strong>Who's next?</strong>

Bishop McNamara will play Reed-Custer at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional championship. The Comets have been one of the area's top teams all season and possess excellent pitching.

Reed-Custer ace Brent Headrick figures to get the start and Cantway knows the Irish have their work cut out for them.

"We're going to come out and play baseball," Cantway said. "We can't give them more than three outs an inning. We're going to try to hit the ball, put the ball in play. Hit early in the count and not get ourselves in a bind at the plate. We'll see what happens."