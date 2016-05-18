High school baseball: Beecher makes quick work of Phillips

BEECHER — After a delay of an hour and a half, Donald Pearson and the Beecher baseball team made quick work of Wendell Phillips High School in a 10-0 victory in Class 2A regional action.

The delay, caused by transportation issues that left the Phillips squad stranded in Chicago until 4 p.m., didn't seem to have much effect on the Bobcats, as they scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to victory.

"We were expecting something like this to happen, but I was glad they showed up to play," Beecher head coach Brandon Dubois said. "We had a few CPS teams not even show up last year, but they called and let us know, so we took some BP and stayed loose as best we could."

Pearson ended up with 13 strikeouts in the game, allowing just three hits and two walks in five innings of work. The pitcher also got on base twice and scored a run as the Bobcats clinched a spot in the regional championship game on Saturday morning.

"Donnie came out and threw strikes for the most part," DuBois said. "He did well. I'd like to see him get down in the zone a bit more, because he came up a few times today, but overall I liked his game."

Tanner Saddler helped provide more offensive punch for the Bobcats, crushing a home run to center field and scoring three runs on the afternoon.

"Tanner has been carrying us offensively for the last few weeks," DuBois said. "He absolutely crushed that ball."

Lead-off man Andrew Olszewski picked up a pair of base hits and two runs in the game, and Austin Burgess stole two bases and scored a run in the double-digit victory.

After Pearson struck out the side on just 11 pitches in the first inning, his offense quickly went to work and staked him to a significant lead. Olszewski led off the bottom of the inning with an infield single, and he scored on an RBI double by Zachary Ruzich.

The Bobcats' offense slowed down in the second inning, but after Pearson stranded two runners in scoring position in the third, Beecher got back on track.

They scored a run in the third on a long home run by Saddler, and they added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. All four runs came as the result of defensive miscues by the Wildcats, as they committed three more errors in the inning.

Pearson finished off the game with a flourish, inducing a weak groundout to second and picking up two more strikeouts to give the Bobcats the victory.

The Bobcats will next take the field on Saturday morning, when they will play the winner of Thursday's ACE Tech Charter/Peotone contest in the regional championship game.