High school baseball: Boilermakers crank up the offense

Slow starts aren't always a recipe for doom.

After taking a few innings to get started, the Bradley-Bourbonnais baseball team put things together in the fourth inning plating six runs to set in motion an 8-0 victory over Crete-Monee.

Ryan Jemar threw seven shutout innings and allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four.

Brenden Powers went 4 for 4 and Colin Weilbacher and Colin BeDell drove in two runs each.

The Boilers are 20-6 this season.

<strong>Herscher 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 9</strong>

Tyler Fisher racked up four RBI in Herscher's high-scoring win over PBL.

The Tigers led from wire-to-wire and their nine-run seventh inning crippled an attempted late-game rally from the Panthers.

Luke Hertz was awarded the win after 3 2/3 innings of work.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Alden-Hebron 5</strong>

The Panthers picked up a nice win in the first of their two games on the day behind a nice performance from Scott Horrie.

Horrie allowed five runs on eight hits in six innings to pick up the win for GSW and went 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Austin Kavanaugh and Braden Marks added two RBI each.

<strong>Ottawa Marquette 17, Gardner-South Wilmington 1</strong>

Game 2 Starter Connor Hays was knocked around for 13 runs in two innings in a one-sided loss.

Nathan Wozniak drove in the Panthers' lone run.

GSW is 9-13 overall this season.

<strong>Watseka 9, Grant Park 1</strong>

The Warriors picked up the pace in the middle innings and picked up the nonconference victory.

Kyle Giroux provided a grand slam and five RBI to power the Watseka (12-17-1) offense and Drew LaVoie also added a three-hit game.

LaVoie also struck out 10.

<strong>Arthur Okaw Christian 13, Grace Christian 3</strong>

The Crusaders surrendered an eight-run fourth inning and watched any chance of victory slip away.

Youngbin Shin had four strikeouts on the hill.

<strong>Victory Christian 8, Trinity 4</strong>

Trinity's typically potent offense could only muster four hits in this loss.

Dominic Guastalli took the loss.

<strong>Trinity 14, Hammond Christian 5</strong>

The Eagles rebounded nicely to pick up a win in the second game of the day.

Dominic Guastalli, Christian Hack, Gabe Leth and Josh Fraser all had two hits each for Trinity.