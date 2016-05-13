Girls soccer: Manteno beat Peotone in extra time for regional title

MANTENO — In a game moved up because of forecasted thunderstorms, it was a lightning-fast run by Jordyn Shipp that helped Manteno to the Class 1A Manteno Regional championship in a 2-1 victory over Peotone on Friday evening.

Shipp's goal, which came five minutes into extra time, came after she fended off two different Blue Devil defenders, and her tally stood up as the Panthers punched their ticket into next week's Herscher Sectional.

"I'm pretty excited," Shipp said. "We came into this game knowing that it was going to be tough, and I'm just glad that I was able to help us get the win."

Alyse Crowe scored a first half goal for the Panthers, who will face the winner of Saturday's match between Illiana Christian and Burbank Queen of Peace on Wednesday in Herscher.

The Panthers got some stellar defense from their back line, and goalkeeper Kara Keene made several remarkable saves, including a chip shot with seven minutes to go in regulation that could have given the Blue Devils a lead.

"Kara made some huge plays for us. She's a big game player," Manteno coach Justin Emerson said. "All four of our defenders played well, too. They were confident with the ball, and they went big with the way they were pressuring."

The Blue Devils, who trailed through most of the game, tied things up with less than 19 minutes remaining in the second half as Cameron Hunter blasted a shot home from the top of the 18-yard box. They couldn't add any more onto their total, however, as their season came to an end.

In the first half, the Panthers dominated possession, and they scored early off of a free kick. On the set piece, Steph Sotriopoulos looped a ball into the box, and Crowe ended up muscling a shot past Kiana Wheeler to put her team up 1-0.

In the 44th minute, the Blue Devils got their best opportunity of the half, but Keene was on top of things. Hunter grabbed a ball off a pass into the penalty area, and Keene cut off her shooting lane and knocked away a shot from 12 feet out to keep Manteno ahead at the half.

As the second half got underway, the Panthers continued to dominate time of possession, and they had multiple chances to extend their lead. Their best opportunity came in the 51st minute as Megan Schaeffer looped a pass onto Crowe's feet. The striker couldn't quite put the shot home, however, with the ball curling just wide of the far post.

That miss ended up hurting the Panthers nearly 10 minutes later as the Blue Devils tied up the game. On a lengthy run, Hunter dribbled to the top of the 18-yard box and unleashed a shot toward the net. Keene was able to get a hand on it, but the ball rolled across the goal line before she could collect it, and Peotone knotted the game up at 1-1.

Both Keene and Wheeler made big saves in the closing moments of regulation to force extra time, and it was Manteno that seized momentum in the extra stanza. A long run by Shipp ended with a chip shot that found the net just inside the near post, and within five minutes of the start of extra time the Panthers grabbed a 2-1 lead.

They would hold that advantage through the final 15 minutes of play, dominating possession and preventing the Blue Devils from mounting an offensive up the field as time drew to a close.

"Whoever we have to face up with on Wednesday, our focus shifts to them as soon as we hit the field for our next practice," Emerson said. "This was just a game to us. It's great to win a regional championship, but we want to come out the next game and be ready to go."