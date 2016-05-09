High school softball: Serena tosses no-hitter in Kays win

Sara Serena tossed another no-hitter in Kankakee's 11-1 win over Bloom in Chicago Heights on Monday.

She handed out eight strikeouts and allowed on unearned run and moved her record to 10-10 this season.

Olivia Jackson led the offense with a pair of hits and three RBI, Kendra Loy added a double and two RBI and Brooke Graveline was 2 for 3 with two RBI of her own.

The Kays are 15-11 overall and 8-3 in Southland Conference play.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 15, Thornwood 3</strong>

Allison Luehrs allowed two runs and struck out five over five innings to pick up a SouthWest Suburban Conference win.

Camryn BeDell, Amber Gund and Bri Clingan all had two hits.

<strong>Trinity 14, St. Anne 2</strong>

Hailey Schreiner and Bailey Bernicky combined for eight RBI in the middle of the Eagles lineup in a comfortable win.

The pair drove in four runs apiece and Mad Kuipers allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight.

Trinity is 14-8 this season.

<strong>Watseka 2, St. Thomas More 2</strong>

The Sabers pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to force a weather shortened tie game.

Blair Hankey and Summer Cramer each had two hits for the Warriors (19-6-1).