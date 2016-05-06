High school softball roundup: Meents, Caruso help Coal City top Manteno

Coal City bested Manteno 7-5 in an Interstate Eight showdown thanks in part to strong offensive efforts from Taylor Meents and Cali Caruso.

Meents went 2 for 3, scored once, drove in two runs and stole three bases and Caruso singled, doubled and scored twice.

Makenna Emerson and Alivia Phelps added one RBI apiece.

Leslie Youskevtch picked up the win, allowing three runs in four innings.

Lanie Malone had two hits, walked twice, scored twice and knocked in a run for Manteno. Madie Monk took the loss, allowing five runs over four innings pitched.

The Coalers are 19-3 overall and 10-2 in conference play.

<strong>Wasteka 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2</strong>

Magan Harris homered and drove in three runs to lead the Warriors offense to a sizable Sangamon Valley Conference win over PBL.

Kassidy Berry added a double and two RBI, Summer Cramer had two hits and swiped two bases and Taylor Hotaling and Katelyn Davis had one hit and one RBI each.

Hotaling also earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits and fanning 13 in seven innings.

<strong>Lisle 7, Wilmington 6</strong>

The Wildcats committed five costly errors and allowed seven unearned runs in an upset loss to Lisle.

Miranda Southall allowed five runs on four hits and walked five to take the loss. She also homered and went 2 for 4 with three RBI.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Momence 7</strong>

The Panthers outran Momence in a high-scoring affair.

Maranda Residori earned the win, allowing seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits.

<strong>Herscher 9, Sandwich 0</strong>

Kelsey Post pitched a five-strikeout, four-hit shutout to earn the win for Herscher.

Chloe Jefferson, Morgan Scivally, Hallie Outsen and Kelsey Post all had two hits each. Jefferson paced the offense with three RBI.

Herscher improves to 19-3 overall.