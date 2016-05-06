High school baseball roundup: Murawski's big day keys Reed-Custer win

Hunter Murawski made an impact both on the mound and at the plate in Reed-Custer's 11-5 Interstate Eight Conference victory on the road in Plano on Friday.

Murawski drove in three runs on three hits and struck out 12 Reapers in seven innings to seal up a win.

Eddie Wilkins drove home three runs of his own for the Comets and Neil O'Donnell had a three-hit day.

<strong>Kankakee 12, Eisenhower 0</strong>

John McMullen tossed a one hitter and his offense provided him plenty of support in a runaway win for the Kays.

Jared Harris led the offense, going 3 for 3 with a triple.

<strong>Dwight 13, St. Anne 3 (5 inn.)</strong>

The Trojans made quick work of St. Anne, winning by 10 runs in a five-inning game.

Logan Graham socked a two-run home run and had three RBI on the day and Drew Hansen finished a home run short of the cycle and plated three runs of his own.

Hansen also earned his first win of the season, allowing three unearned runs and striking out six in four innings of work.

<strong>Milford 23, Schlarman 3</strong>

The Bearcats bested Schlarman by 20 runs in a Vermilion Valley Conference game.

Jake McKinley went 2 for 4 with four RBI, Jacob Henning added four RBI of his own, Drew Hartman tripled twice and drove in three runs and Tyler Buhrmester had two doubles and three RBI.

Henning allowed three unearned runs on six hits in five innings in the win.

<strong>Westmont 4, Peotone 1</strong>

Matt Rehfeldt took a tough seven-inning loss against Westmont. Rehfeldt finished with seven strikeouts.

<strong>Iroquois West 10, Grace Christian 2</strong>

Jaedan Barney held the Crusaders to two runs on three hits and picked up a win.

Peyton Stiers had two hits and drove in a pair of runs for the Raiders.

<strong>Herscher 13, Sandwich 5</strong>

Herscher's offense was firing on all cylinders in an I-8 win over Sandwich.

Tyler Fisher had a big day at the plate for the Tigers, knocking in five RBI, Brigham Haase added three RBI and Tanner Regez had three hits.

Matt Alsip earned the win, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out nine.