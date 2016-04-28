Girls soccer roundup: Coal City dumps Reed-Custer on late goal

ReedCuster's loss to Coal City came down to the wire and then some as the Coalers netted their game-winning second goal with just 20 seconds remaining in double-overtime on Thursday.

Reed-Custer struck first to go up 1-0 early, but a goal from Ashley Jezik knotted things up at one going into halftime.

The offense stagnated for both teams in the second half and didn't pick back up until Alyssa Gernenz banged home the game-winner from 35 yards out on after a well-placed pass from Jezik.

Nicole Mazon scored Reed-Custer's lone goal on an assist from Jess Kirkland. Gabi Perez made 11 saves.

<strong>Peotone 4, Lisle 1</strong>

Cameron Hunter and Maggie Walsh teamed up to outdo another opposing goalkeeper with two goals each in a Blue Devils win.

Hunter also provided the assist on both of Walsh's goals and Kiana Wheeler made 11 saves.

<strong>Kankakee 4, Rich East 0</strong>

The Kays picked up a Southland Conference win on senior night thanks in large part to a goal and two assists from Valerie Cornejo.

Jaremy Hernandez, Yeraldin Acevedo and Kaileen Phillips provided the other three Kankakee goals and Jennifer Sanchez assisted Cornejo's goal.

They held Rich East to just three shots on goal and improved to 5-7 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

<strong>Beecher 3, Bloom 0</strong>

Even Stolzenbach come through twice for the Bobcats in the team's shutout win.

Both of Stolzenbach's goals were unassisted and Jessica Weishaar scored goal number three on an assist from Kate Bireline.

Kristyn Bonk made six saves.