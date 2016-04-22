College softball: KCC sweeps DuPage in doubleheader

Kankakee Community College scored early and often in a doubleheader sweep of College of DuPage on Friday.

The Cavaliers took the opener 10-4 with Ashley Adermann going 4 for 4. She smacked a double and had two RBIs. Brittany Hay went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Baylie Ullmark gave a commanding performance from the circle with three strikeouts.

The Cavaliers cruised 15-7 in the second game with a whopping 18 hits. Adermann led the offense with two RBIs and a triple. Kaylee Carlen picked up the pitching win.