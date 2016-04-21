High school baseball roundup: Boilers, Starr down Andrew for conference win

Owen Starr allowed just one unearned run on five hits to lead the Boilermakers to a 5-1 SouthWest Suburban Conference win over Andrew on Thursday.

Mason Memenga had two hits and drove in two runs and Colin BeDell added two RBIs in the win.

Bradley-Bourbonnais is 8-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

<strong>Dwight 10, Watseka 4</strong>

The Trojans reached double-digit scoring despite their matchup with Watseka being shortened to five innings due to rain.

Wesley Pulver allowed four runs on three hits to earn the win for Dwight. Logan Graham led the offense with a two-run home run in the second inning and four total RBIs on the day.

Blake Graham drove in three for the Trojans and Nick Schultz added two RBIs.

Jake Schippert took the loss for Watseka after allowing nine runs in 4 1/3 innings. Tyler LaVoie doubled, tripled and scored twice.

Dwight improved to 8-10 overall and 5-0 in the Sangamon Valley Conference while Watseka fell to 6-11 overall and 2-5 in the SVC.

<strong>South Newton 3, Iroquois West 1</strong>

South Newton knocked in two runs in the top of the fifth inning and the Raiders were unable to answer back.

Peyton Stiers took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits in seven innings. Jonah Carney knocked in Iroquois West's lone run. The Raiders are 5-4 on the season.

<strong>Loyola 11, Bishop McNamara 1</strong>

Nick Barnes took the loss in a one-sided affair against Loyola.

Dylan Post scored the lone Irish run by legging out a triple and later being knocked in by Kobe Shutter.

McNamara is 6-11 this season.

<strong>Fisher 7, Tri-Point 4</strong>

Things were looking up for the Chargers early on as they scored two runs in each of the first two innings, but the offense ultimately stalled and Fisher snagged a win.

Nick Mahoney took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits in three innings.

Jordan Hamilton doubled twice and drove in two runs. Tri-Point is 1-12 overall this season.