High school softball: Bright tosses no-hitter for Bradley-Bourbonnais

Sydney Bright was untouchable on Tuesday, hurling a no-hitter in Bradley-Bourbonnais' 15-0 trouncing of Thornwood.

Bright struck out 12 batters in her five innings of spotless work.

All 15 of the Boilers' runs came in the first three innings. Camryn BeDell led the offense with three hits and Bright doubled twice.

<strong>Peotone 9, Streator 0</strong>

Peotone crushed Streator in a Interstate Eight Conference victory. Shelby Marchionda earned two RBIs and Taylor Zalinski brought in three.

Allie Johnson locked down Streator, striking out 12 batters and only allowing one hit during her five innings pitched.

Peotone is currently 8-6 overall.

<strong>Momence 19, Central 3</strong>

Momence turned a healthy lead into an eye-popping one with a 13-run explosion in the sixth and final inning.

Mattie Lanie went 5 for 5 with three triples, Brittany Kelly went 4 for 5 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, Dana Benton and Hailey Morris added four hits each and Payton Lambert tripled and doubled in the win.

Sydney Reams allowed three runs in six innings to notch the win.

Central struggled defensively as it committed nine errors. Abbey Boudreau earned two RBIs and Alexis Waller scored a run, but it wasn't enough to stop the 13 runs scored in the sixth by Momence.

<strong>Herscher 3, Wilmington 1</strong>

Morgan Scivally turned in a strong outing for the Tigers, holding the Wildcats to one run on four hits to improve her record to 6-1 this season.

Molly Cann, Gabby Schultz and Chloe Jefferson all contributed two hits as Herscher moved to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the Interstate Eight Conference.

Miranda Southall drove in Wilmington's lone run and took the loss from the circle.

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park 5, Hoopeston 4</strong>

Hoopeston sprinted out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the third inning, but MCP starter Brittney Bailey was able to recover and hold the line long enough for her offense to claw back and drive home a walk-off winner.

Sierra Fanning delivered the knockout blow with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh and Brittyn Franklin added two hits and her second home run of the season.

The win pushes MCP's record to 6-5.

<strong>South Newton (Ind.) 12, Iroquois West 2</strong>

The Raiders managed just three hits in a road loss to South Newton.

Savannah Mims picked up an RBI for Iroquois West and Meara Tilstra took the loss.

<strong>Kankakee 18, Rich East 0</strong>

The Kays defeated Rich East in a three inning game. Scoring 18 runs on 12 hits, Kankakee brought their power to bear all game. The slug fest started early with ten runs in the first, and it continued into the six run second. The Kays scored two runs in the third, and Rich East failed to score at all.

Hollie Thompson struck out two batters and only allowed one hit in the circle for Kankakee (7-4).

Jackson hit a homer and brought in three runs. Not to be outdone, Kailee Seppelfrick knocked in four runs.

<strong>Donovan 9, Trinity 3</strong>

Donovan bounced back after a tough loss on Monday with a nice win over Trinity.

They started slowly, but the offense was able to string together some quality at bats and put up some crooked numbers in the final four innings.

Nikki Schuldt surrendered three runs and fanned eight for the Wildcats and added two RBI from the dish. Jackie Wingerter added a hit, an RBI and a pair of stolen bases.

<strong>Dwight 10, Watseka 1</strong>

Abby Edwards knocked in four runs and smashed a home run in the Trojans' handy win over Watseka.

Sydney Christensen and Dezi Leonard added two RBI each. Leonard also fanned 16 Warriors hitters in the win.

Madison Bauer went 3 for 3 for Watseka and Taylor Hotaling took the loss.

<strong>St. Anne 17, Grace Christian 7</strong>

The Cardinals swung some hot bats and capitalized on eight Grace Christian errors in a rout.

Carolyn Simmons took the loss for the Crusaders and Elizabeth Kirkpatrick drove in two runs.

<strong>Coal City 4, Plano 2</strong>

Alivia Phelps sent down 12 Plano hitters on strikes and allowed just three hits in the win.

Makenna Emerson smashed a solo homer, Abby Olsen went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Taylor Meents scored twice and swiped two bases in the win.

Coal City is 12-2 overall and 4-1 in the I-8.