High school softball: Bradley-Bourbonnais making a name for itself

You won't find many recognizable names on Bradley-Bourbonnais' roster, but that's going to change quickly if the youngsters keep hammering the softball like they did Monday.

Madalin Evans drove in three runs, Hunter Sherman picked up three singles and the Boilermakers blasted All-City rival Kankakee 11-1 in six innings.

The victory improved Bradley-Bourbonnais' season record to 11-3 and boosted their runs per game average to 9.6 through 14 contests. Monday's win became the seventh time the Boilermakers have scored 10 or more runs — much to the delight of coach Dave Lamie.

"We're averaging 13 or 14 hits and it has been that way all season," Lamie said. "This is a really good hitting team. They're really pounding it."

<strong>Hit parade</strong>

The Boilermakers entered Monday's rivalry contested batting north of .400 as a team and continued their offensive assault with 12 more hits.

The emergence of sophomore Miranda Wehrle has been a major reason for the team's success. Wehlre entered the contest batting .550 with 28 RBIs and an area-best seven home runs. She narrowly missed her eighth with a leadoff double in the sixth and finished the afternoon 2 for 4.

Sherman, who picked up the pitching win for Bradley-Bourbonnais in addition to her three-hit day, talked after about her team's offensive success.

"We have so much team chemistry," Sherman said. "On the JV team, we worked really well together. We knew coming up this year that we were going to be bomb. We feel that with our team chemistry that nobody can beat us."

Wehrle, Evans, Camryn BeDell, Abbey Fiscus, Bri Clingan and Emma Schriner were all hitting .417 or better through last Wednesday.

"Their coaches throughout the different levels said that these girls were hitters," Lamie said. "They're a group that plays together. You can tell that they have confidence and that they're comfortable with each other."

<strong>Uneven Kays</strong>

Kankakee appeared to be turning the corner after defeating Manteno 9-1 for its third-straight win last Wednesday, but times have turned rough in recent days.

Sophomore pitcher Sara Serena surrendered seven walks in a conference loss to Crete-Monee on Friday and again had problems finding the plate Monday with five walks and three more hit batters.

A talented youngster, Serena's control issues will likely be temporary. Kankakee coach Deb Johnston, however, was concerned about the mental errors that have plagued her team in recent days.

"I told them the season isn't over because you beat Manteno," she said. "That's what they're acting like. They act like that's all we needed to do, and now they've forgotten how to play."