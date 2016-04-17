High school soccer: Peotone sharp at Coaler Shootout

Peotone pulled off an impressive trio of clean sheet victories at the Coalers Shootout in Coal City on Saturday.

The Blue Devils opened the day with a 1-0 win over Coal City as Cameron Hunter scored the game's lone goal on an assist from Carli Rickson. Kiana Wheeler made six saves in the victory.

Game 2 was almost a perfect replication of the first game as Peotone downed Princeton 1-0. Maggie Walsh scored the winning goal on an assist from Rickson and Wheeler made another six saves in the shutout.

The Devils finished their spotless day with a 6-0 beatdown of Wilmington. Rachel Pestlin and Ali Kmety each scored a pair of goals while Hunter and Rickson added one apiece. Rickson, Walsh and Hunter each notched an assist.

Interestingly, all six of the shootout's games ended with the loser failing to score a goal.

Princeton defeated Wilmington 5-0, Coal City beat Wilmington 3-0 and Princeton beat Coal City 1-0.

Hunter, Walsh and Emily Petrocelli made the all-tournament team for Peotone, Ashley Jezik and Clarissa Barkely were selected for Coal City and Wilmington's Angel Boynton and Alicia Enz were included as well.

<strong>Herscher 6, Beecher 0</strong>

The Tigers went off for six goals in a convincing win over Beecher.

Maddie Brown scored twice to lead the way for Herscher while Chelsea Schwarzkopf, Stephanie Allison, Jillian Minton and Ashley Schuldt contributed one goal apiece.

The win improves Herscher to 8-3 on the season while Beecher dropped to 5-6.