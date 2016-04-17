High school baseball: Herscher sweeps doubleheader with strong pitching

Another two games, another two strong pitching performances for the Herscher baseball team.

The Tigers (11-3) claimed a pair of wins over Prairie Central on Saturday, winning the first game 12-2 and the second 5-0.

In the opening game, Anthony Engleman scattered six hits and held Prairie Central to just two runs in the five inning contest.

Joel Azzarelli, Austin Jarnagin and Brigham Haase all picked up two RBI in the victory.

Anthony Koranda tossed a six-hit shutout in the second game.

Haase and Azzarelli both notched RBIs as well.

<strong>Yorkville 6, Reed-Custer 4</strong>

The Comets dropped the first of their two games on Saturday as a result of a late flurry of runs from Yorkville.

Josh Loomis ran out of gas in the sixth after a strong performance to that point and was replaced by Jordan Walden to surrendered another two runs in the top of the seventh to cinch things for Yorkville.

Eddie Wilkins had two hits and an RBI and Hunter Murawski also plated a run for Reed-Custer.

<strong>Reed-Custer 5, Crete-Monee 2</strong>

Reed-Custer bounced back with a win in its second contest of the day thanks to the strong piching of Travis Schoonover.

Schoonover allowed just two runs on five hits in seven innings of work to lock things down for the Comets.

Murawski and Tyler Richie each drove home an RBI in the win.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 14, Lexington 11</strong>

The Panthers came out on top in a 25-run slugfest with Lexington thanks to a go-home three run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning from Scott Horrie.

The round-tripper was Horrie's second of the day. He also pitched the bottom of the seventh in relief and earned the win.

<strong>Homewood-Flossmoor 9, Beecher 5</strong>

The Bobcats failed to fully capitalize on four H-F errors in a game in which they trailed from start to finish.

Jack Ranger doubled twice for Beecher and Tanner Saddler doubled in a pair of runs. Drew Pearson took the loss, allowing three runs in two innings of work.

The loss dropped the Bobcats to 9-6 overall on the season.

<strong>LeRoy 12-13, Cissna Park 2-2</strong>

The Timberwolves' offense struggled to get things into gear and the defense committed a handful of miscues in a pair of losses.

Mario Renteria took the loss in game 1. Only one of the eight runs he surrendered was earned and he struck out five in four innings.

In game 2, the loss went to Connor Lober after he surrendered four runs and walked seven in 4 1/3.

The Timberwolves are 4-11 on the season.

<strong>Kankakee 12, Rantoul 0</strong>

Jared Harris tossed a 1-hitter as the Kays picked up a nonconference victory.

<strong>Mount Carmel 12, Bishop McNamara 2</strong>

The Fightin' Irish had a rough time with the Chicago Catholic League powerhouse.

Dylan Anderson did manage to complete a two-hit day.

<strong>Peotone 8, Bloom 5</strong>

The Blue Devils picked up a nonconference win thanks in part to two hit performances from Kale Maupin and Matt Rehfeldt.

Toby Bottoms picked up the pitching victory for Peotone, now 5-4.

<strong>Watseka 5-6, GCMS 2-7</strong>

The Warriors were forced to settle for a doubleheader split.

Ben Lyznicki did a solid job in the opener for his first win of the season, striking out four while allowing just two runs. Will Lyznicki got the last out of the game for the save.

Ben Lyznicki also helped his own cause with two hits and a RBI. Gary Bass and Jake Schippert also had two hits each.

A late rally fell short for the Warriors in the second game.

Schippert once again had a two-hit effort.

<strong>Coal City 5, Morris 4</strong>

The Coalers had to work overtime to earn a nonconference win.

Dillon Siejka scored on an infield grounder in the eighth inning to secure the win for the Coalers (11-5).

Brad Littleton, an Indiana committ, outdueled Morris pitcher Matt Walker, who has committed to Illinois State for the win on the mound. Littleton had 11 strikeouts.

<strong>Trinity 4-10, Victory Christian 0-12</strong>

Trinity stifled the its offense in a game 1 shutout but Victory's bats came to life in a high-scoring game 2.

Gabe Leth tossed all seven innings for the Eagles in game 1, allowing only three hits and striking out six in the shutout. A two-run homer from Josh Fraser and two RBIs from Logan Taff accounted for the scoring.

Trinity had considerably more trouble in game 2. Austin Burge surrendered 10 runs in his five innings of work, but the offense saved his record and handed him a no decision.

It was a two-run bottom of the seventh that sunk the Eagles and handed reliever Alex Campe the loss.

Burge picked up two RBIs and scored twice and Logan Taff drove in a run of his own in the loss.