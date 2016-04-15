High school baseball: Herscher capitalizes on chances for I-8 win

HERSCHER — All Coal City coach Jerry McDowell could do was shake his head.

He knew his Coalers had ample opportunities to put some more runs on the board in a Interstate Eight Conference showdown with host Herscher on Friday, but they didn't capitalize. So what tends to happen when you miss opportunities against the Herscher baseball program happened once again as Herscher edged Coal City 4-3.

"We made some small mistakes today," McDowell said. "And you don't get away with that against Herscher. They always make you pay."

Herscher had just three hits. The Tigers scored the winning run in the sixth without the benefit of a hit. Matt Alsip reached on a one-out misplay in the outfield, moved over to third on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice fly from sophomore Tyler Stuart.

It was a classic example of Herscher doing a lot with a little.

Herscher (9-3, 2-1) did string together some offense in the third inning as four consecutive batters reached. Joel Azzarelli came up big with a two-run single, a hit that had more significance after the next two Tigers were retired without issue.

"Joel had a really big hit for us there," Herscher coach Eric Regez said. "It's a win, and like always we'll take it. But I still feel like this team is still very much a work in progress. I'm still spinning around a little bit, which hasn't always been our forte here."

<strong>Stable of starters</strong>

Herscher's Matt Alsip was a somewhat unexpected starter for the Tigers, but he proved once again that Regez is quietly developing the pitching depth he craves.

Alsip hadn't pitched in 27 days, but more than showed he can be a weapon to be deployed down the stretch.

"They definitely hit the ball on me, but my defense stayed sound behind me and that helped," Alsip said.

As for the long layoff between pitching appearances, Alsip didn't seem phased.

"Coach said that he wanted to get me on the mound earlier in the season, but never found the right time," Alsip said. "I guess that time was today."

With Alsip added to a starting staff that includes Tyler Fisher, Stuart, and Luke Hertz, the Tigers once again appear to be well stocked for the stretch run.

"Matt showed a great deal of composure," Regez said. "Even when they had guys on base, give him credit for not buckling."

<strong>Incomplete week</strong>

Coal City (10-5, 2-1) had a good week, but were kept from having a great week with the loss.

Prior to Friday's loss, Coal City was 4-0 on the week outscoring foes 40-8 during the stretch, included in that was a win over Joliet Catholic, the Class 3A state champion in 2013 and perennial powerhouse.

"We had a good week. We won four and lost one," McDowell said. "But that's a tough one to lose, to a quality team like Herscher. They do the little things right and always have."