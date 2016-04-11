High school softball: Kankakee's Serena tosses no-hitter against Central

Kankakee's Sara Serena allowed the first batter of the game to reach on a throwing error and followed it with 15 consecutive outs to complete a five-inning no-hitter Monday in a 15-0 win over Central.

Olivia Jackson doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Kays, Ashton Thomas added two hits and an RBI and Brooke Graveline added three hits and two RBIs in the win.

Kankakee is 3-2 this season.

<strong>Manteno 2, Peotone 0</strong>

Peotone's offensive woes continued in a shutout home loss to Interstate Eight rival Manteno on Monday.

Manteno starter Kori Fricke held the Blue Devils to three hits in seven strong innings to pick up the shutout. Lanie Malone and Caitlyn Meyer drove in one run apiece for the Panthers.

Allie Johnson took the loss despite striking out 14 and allowing just two hits in six innings.

<strong>Donovan 18, Grant Park 9</strong>

The Wildcats' offense showed its claws in a high-scoring win over Grant Park.

Erica Reyes took the loss for the Dragons. Bethany Junker smacked three hits and drove in two runs and Reyes added two hits and an RBI.

<strong>Watseka 15, Grace Christian 0</strong>

The Warriors made quick work of Grace Christian at home, allowing just one hit and picking up 15 runs.

Taylor Hotaling struck out 13 in five shutout innings, Megan Harris stroked a pair of home runs and knocked in six and Summer Cramer went 3 for 4 and scored twice.

Allie McGuire accounted for the Crusaders' lone hit.

<strong>Streator 8, Wilmington 0</strong>

The Wildcats made six errors and managed just one hit in a disappointing loss to Streator.

Miranda Southall took the loss, allowing three runs in four innings of work. Lori Kucharski allowed four runs in 1 1/3 innings of relief and provided Wilmington's lone hit.

<strong>Coal City 17, Westmont 4</strong>

The Coalers dropped the hammer on Westmont in a five-inning blowout win.

Leslie Youskevtch struck out six and allowed one run in two innings and Alivia Phelps threw the final three innings, allowing three runs and striking out six of her own.

Coal City piled up 16 hits in the rout. Blaire Harsiem went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Phelps added three hits, two RBIs and and scored three times and Abby Olsen doubled, tripled and plated four.

The Coalers are 6-1 this season.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington 23, St. Anne 0</strong>

Maranda Residori was perfect into the fifth in a blowout. She struck out 12 and walked no one in the shutout.

Syd Perkins doubled three times and drove in three runs and Residori pikced up two hits, three RBIs and scored four times.

The Panthers are 3-3 this season.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Bolingbrook 9</strong>

Miranda Wehrle drove in five runs on three hits to lead the Boilermakers to a win.

Hunter Sherman tossed all seven innings to earn the victory despite surrendering nine runs on nine hits.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 2, Joliet Catholic 1 (10 inn.)</strong>

Alex Storako went all 10 innings to pick up the pitching win and Carly Ford delivered two RBIs as the Fightin' Irish earned a walk-off victory.