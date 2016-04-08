Kids' Fishing Day a family tradition

It was a damp, frigid and windy Saturday, April 2, for the annual Kids' Fishing Day at Bird Park quarry, following another round of rainbow trout stocking of the historic Kankakee Valley Park District property.

According to the cellphone of Barb Thomas, board member of the sponsoring Northern Illinois Anglers Association, the temperature was about 37 degrees around 10 a.m, but the damp conditions and 25 miles per hour wind gave a considerable windchill effect.

Families came and went, but just over 100 kids had registered and fished before the event closed just before noon and the quarry was open for anyone else to fish for trout — with licenses and trout stamps required for most of those 16 and older. Trout also were stocked at 50 or so state locations by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, including Rock Creek in Kankakee River State Park and the re-opened Lake Milliken at the Des Plaines Fish and Wildlife Area, north of Wilmington.

Connor Vinson, 12, of Kankakee, caught the lunker trout, a 17-3/4-incher, at Kids' Day, which was co-chaired by Larry Benson and Mike Norman. Connor won the boys' category. Rachael Hamilton, 11, of Braidwood, won the girls' competition with an 11-inch rainbow. Both received prize fishing poles.

As usual, it was a family event — even though parents can't fish on these days until the Kids' Day time is up.

Fred Varvell, of Bradley, was out with daughter Rachael, 11, and son Jake, 12. "We're always out fishing," he said, "The river, Braidwood Lake, Indiana, Lake Michigan."

Ray Vanmeter, of Bourbonnais, was out with sons Caedyn, 9, and Preston, 7, who said he wants to go to Rock Creek in Kankakee River State Park, and his favorite place is the pond at Whispering Willows, the Bourbonnais Township Park District facility on Skyline Road, east of Kankakee.

Lance Jones, of Harvey, flashed a smile almost as impressive as his fish when he brought a nice rainbow to the measuring table with his dad, Lewis, who accompanied not only his son, but other members of Cub Scout Pack 386 from Country Club Hills, on another outing to Kankakee.

Logan Strange, of Kankakee, cast with amazing skill for a 4-year-old using a short, kids casting rod and reel. "We fish all the time — the fishing derby, both spring and fall trout seasons, Kankakee River State Park, the Bonfield ponds," said his dad, John.

They didn't stay long Saturday, with Logan's wind-chilled cheeks showing pink as if lighted from the inside.

Thirty members of the NIAA helped with the event, along with park district staff members.

Another kids' day will be held when trout are stocked in the quarry next fall.