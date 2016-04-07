High school softball notebook: Beecher appears set for another run

Is Beecher primed to make another run at the Class 2A State Tournament?

There's no doubt that the team's offense is capable of carrying the Bobcats all the way to East Peoria. Beecher is off to a 7-0 start and has outscored its opponents 87-13 thus far.

Yet there are still some concerns surrounding the pitching staff despite the fast start.

Coach Kevin Hayhurst has a trio of pitchers on his roster in junior Salem Garza, sophomore Kimberly Brown and freshman Chandler Claus and the veteran coach is giving each the opportunity to try and cement themselves as the team's top pitcher.

So far, however, no one has managed to separate themselves from the pack.

"Right now they're all throwing pretty much the same velocity," Hayhurst said. "We're looking for someone to step up. Hopefully in the next month someone will, but right now they're all jockeying for position pretty evenly."

Brown has arguably put together the best season in the early going. She picked up a shutout win against Marengo and limited both Momence and Wilmington to one run.

The sophomore struggled Tuesday against Herscher, though, giving up four runs on eight hits and a walk before being relieved by Garza with two outs in the third inning.

<strong>Boilers starting off hot</strong>

The new-look Boilermakers are making some noise.

Bradley-Bourbonnais entered the season as a major unknown after graduating nearly a dozen seniors, but sophomore Miranda Wehrle and company are turning some heads.

The Boilermakers are currently on a six-game winning streak after dropping their opener, including an impressive a 3-0 record last Saturday at the Rantoul Tournament and a 6-1 victory over Lockport on Tuesday.

Wehrle has led the charge with a .478 batting average along with three double, three homers and 13 RBIs. She's one of six Boilermakers with at least 14 at-bats to hold at least a .476 average.

Bradley-Bourbonnais is scheduled to open its SouthWest Suburban slate today against Sandburg.

<strong>Must-watch softball</strong>

The Interstate Eight begins its conference schedule next week and will waste no time getting into big time matchups.

Rivals Peotone and Manteno will play Monday and Tuesday, while Reed-Custer and Herscher will play a home-and-home of their own on the same days.

Both series will likely have a huge impact on the conference championship race.