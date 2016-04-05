High school baseball: Clark dominant for Iroquois West

Iroquois West's Jake Clark scattered five hits and survived three errors to pick up the 6-0 shutout over Central in Gilman on Tuesday.

Clayton Thorne, Alexis Ramirez and Jonah Carney all drove in a run for Iroquois West.

<strong>Milford 7, South Newton (Ind.) 5</strong>

Ty Clark smoked a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to earn a dramatic win in a back-and-forth contest with South Newton.

Jake McKinley went 2 for 2 with a home run in the fifth for the Bearcats and Shayne McNally earned the win in relief of starter Jacob Henning.

<strong>Manteno 2, Joliet West 2</strong>

The game was called as a tie after eight innings.

Wyatt Dwyer and Mason Crews each drove in a run for Manteno.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 10, Dwight 0</strong>

Peyton Bovie allowed just two hits in McNamara's shutout win over Dwight.

Dylan Anderson had a single, a triple and two RBIs for the Irish, Wyatt Tobeck tripled home a pair of runs and Carter Wedig had two hits, an RBI and scored three times.

Wesley Pulver took the loss for the Trojans, allowing six runs on four hits in three innings.

<strong>Cissna Park 8, Momence 4</strong>

Tristen Kissack overcame a rocky start to pick up a win on the road in Momence.

Jake Montgomery singled, tripled and drove in two runs to lead the Timberwolves' offense and Trace Nims was 2 for 4 with a triple of his own and Kissack added a pair of hits.

Cade Harrison was the losing pitcher for Momence, allowing six runs on five hits in three innings.

Cissna Park improved to 4-5 with the win while Momence fell to 0-11.

<strong>Ridgeview 4, Tri-Point 2</strong>

Four early runs were more than Tri-Point could overcome as a late push floundered and Ridgeview held on for the win.

Nick Mahoney took the loss for the Chargers, allowing two runs in the first inning.

Tri-Point threatened with runs in the sixth and seventh innings on RBIs from Jordan Hamilton and Jacob Bruner.

<strong>Crete-Monee 8, Kankakee 2</strong>

The Kays couldn't put it all together, making seven errors that led to a comfortable win for Crete-Monee.

Jared Harris took the loss as Kankakee fell to 5-4 overall and 0-1 in Southland Conference play.