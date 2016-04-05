Girls soccer: Kankakee coasts to victory

Kankakee exited the first half of its matchup with Rich East with a narrow one-goal lead on Tuesday, but a five goals in the second half saw them come away with a comfortable 7-1 victory.

Valerie Cornejo scored twice and added two assists for the Kays, Jaremy Hernandez added two goals and an assist, Kaileen Phillips scored two goals and Yeraldin Acevedo had one goal and one assist in the win.

The Kays improved to 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the Southland Conference with the win.

<strong>Beecher 2, Bloom 1</strong>

The Bobcats scored both of their goals in the first half. The first came from Jordyn Miner on an assist from Eve Stolzenbach and the second from Riley Pauley unassisted.

They allowed a goal in the second half, but the defense was able to hold strong for a win.

Keeper Kristyn Bonk made three saves for Beecher as the team's season record improved to 2-3.