College softball: Cavaliers forced to settle for split

KCC salvaged a split with visiting Parkland on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers (26-4) gave up a flurry of runs early in the first game and couldn't recover in a 7-4 loss.

Parkland scored all of its runs in the first four innings.

KCC did get two hits each from both Kalyn Learnard and Lindsey Snyder.

In the second game, KCC responded nicely for a 9-4 victory.

Bailee Porter and Snyder each had three hits, while Porter's day also included a home run.

Michaela Ward picked up the win in the circle, striking out seven while improving to 6-2 on the year.