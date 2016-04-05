Badminton: Boilermakers push record to 6-0

Bradley-Bourbonnais kept its momentum rolling along and improved its record to 6-0 with a 13-2 takedown of Lincoln-Way East on the road in Frankfort on Tuesday.

The Boilermakers' depth was their best asset again as the only two losses they took came against Lincoln-Way East's top players in no. 1 and no. 2 singles. The Boilers dominated in the rest of the matchups, only being pushed to a third set in one of the remaining 11 events.

Danielle Kennedy, Ravina Vasanwala, Elena Ferris, Haley Tuntland and Shyanne Falkner all pulled double duty for Bradley-Bourbonnais by earning wins in both singles and doubles action.