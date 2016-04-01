High school softball: Beecher stays on a roll

Beecher's deadly offense was at it again in a truncated 13-1 win over Grant Park on Friday.

Savanah Stluka went 2 for 2 and walked twice, driving in five runs and smacking a home run, Taylor Johnson was also 2 for 2 with a pair of walks and Katelyn Landis picked up two hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

Candler Claus allowed only one hit in four innings for the Bobcats to earn the win and Salem Garza held the Dragons hitless in an inning of relief.

<strong>Minooka 5, Manteno 0</strong>

Minooka's starter was able to render the Panthers' offense ineffective, allowing just two hits and striking out seven in seven scoreless innnings.

Madie Monk took the loss for Manteno, allowing five runs, three earned, on 10 hit and three walks in six innings.

<strong>Westville 7, Milford-Cissna Park 3</strong>

MCP jumped out with a quick three runs in the top half of the first inning, but were unable to push anyone home for the rest of the contest.

Cyandra Bennett and Madilyn Garrison each knocked in an RBI and Brittney Bailey was stuck with the loss despite a fairly strong effort.