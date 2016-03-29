High school baseball: Manteno makes the most of three hits

Despite only managing three hits, Manteno was able to hold off a late push from Simeon and seal up a 4-3 win.

Mason Crews recorded all but the game's final out for Manteno, striking out five and earning the victory.

Nick Crowe and Justin Mazur each drove home a run.

<strong>Milford 10, St. Anne 0</strong>

The Bearcats scored at least once in every inning one the way to a comfortable win.

Austin Price drove in three runs, while Ty Clark and Drew Hartman added two RBIs apiece.

Blake Marshino earned the five-inning shutout and struck out five.

<strong>Iroquois West 4, Momence 2</strong>

Momence's quest for its first win will continue after a loss to Iroquois West dropped them to 0-9 this season.

Cade Harrison took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over the course of five innings.

Logan Campe picked up two hits and scored a run for Momence.

<strong>Dwight 9, Cissna Park 0</strong>

Dwight jumped out early and chased Cissna Park starter Tristen Kissack after just 1 1/3 innings.

The Trojans lead was 7-0 by the end of the second inning and they were able to keep the Timberwolves off of the scoreboard.

Logan Graham notched the shutout for Dwight, striking out 13 and allowing just four hits in seven innings. Connor Gantzert had two singles and a two-run home run, Wesley Pulver had two hits and an RBI and Peter Hansen doubled in two runs.

<strong>Watseka 12, Central 2</strong>

A six-run second inning but the Warriors up for good in a lopsided win over Central.

Kyle Giroux picked up three hit and drove in four runs to lead Watseka at the plate and also earned the win from the mound by allowing two runs on five hits in five innings pitched.

Luke Vaughn took the loss for Central and Jared Sands drove in both of the Comets' runs.

<strong>Coal City 3, Bloomington 0</strong>

Brad Littleton was in command for all seven innings to pick up the shutout.

All three of the Coalers' runs came in the sixth inning when Littleton smacked a two-run home run and Blake Harsiem stole home later in the frame.

<strong>GCMS 17, Tri-Point 7</strong>

Dylan Hummel had three hits but it wasn't nearly enough for the Chargers (1-3) in a nonconference loss.