College softball: KCC continues domination

Kankakee locked down wins number 22 and 23 of the season with a pair of wins over Triton College on Tuesday.

Baylie Ullmark moved her record to 11-1 with a 16-0 shutout, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out seven in five innings of work.

Lindsey Snyder and Ciera Montgomery drove in four runs each in game 1, while Kalyn Learnard, Ashley Adermann and Brittany Hay drove in two apiece.

Triton managed to get on the board in game 2, but the outcome was more of the same as the Cavaliers won 10-1.

Kaylee Carlen improved to 7-0 by allowing one run on five hits in seven innings.

Adermann, Hay, Snyder and Kyleigh Payne all drove home two runs. Hay and Payne both did so with two-run home runs.

The win was KCC's 19th consecutive and improves its season mark to 23-3.