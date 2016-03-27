High school baseball: Beecher, Coal City split twinbill

Beecher and Coal City traded wins in doubleheader action Saturday in Beecher with the Coalers taking game 1 8-4 and the Bobcats striking back in game 2 with a 7-1 win.

Matt Gubelman earned the win for Coal City in game 1, allowing one run on four hits in four innings of work. Dillon Siejka rapped three hits and scored twice, Blake Harsiem singled twice and drove home two runs and Gubelman helped himself out with an RBI single.

Alex Ranger took the loss for Beecher, allowing eight runs in four innings.

Tanner Saddler got Beecher's revenge in game 2 by throwing seven strong innings, allowing just three hits and one unearned run.

Andrew Olszewski drove in three runs from the leadoff spot to power the Beecher offense.

<strong>Marian Catholic 11, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2</strong>

Marian kicked its offense into gear late with a seven run sixth that allowed them to run away with one.

Tim Brokop took the loss for the Boilermakers, surrendering two runs on four hits in four innings of work. The lion's share of the runs came at the expense of Brendan Powers, but due to a costly error, only two of the seven runs he allowed were earned.

Mason Memenga had a single, a double and accounted for both of the Boilers' RBIs and Colin Weilbacher added a triple as they dropped to 3-1 this season.

<strong>Peotone 1-0, Evergreen Park 0-1 (DH)</strong>

The Blue Devils split a doubleheader in a pair of pitchers' duels at home against Evergreen Park.

Dylan Keene tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and striking out six to earn an extra-innings shutout in game 1. Kale Maupin knocked in the game-winner with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

Game 2 went the other way as Peotone was unable to muster any offense. Matt Rehfeldt took the loss, allowing a run in three innings. Tanner Paeth went 2 for 3 from the dish in the loss.

Peotone is 2-2 on the young season.

<strong>GCMS 12-12, Cissna Park 0-2</strong>

The Timberwolves committed 10 errors over the course of a pair of double-digit losses.

Gibson City's starter tossed a no-hitter in game 1 while striking out 10. Bailey Sluis knocked home a pair of runs in game 2, but Cissna Park (2-3) was again unable to keep pace.

<strong>Reed-Custer 4, El Paso-Gridley 0</strong>

A four-run third was the difference for the Comets as they picked up a home win over El-Paso Gridley.

Brent Headrick was excellent and kept his opponents at bay in a two-hit shutout and Hunter Murawski drove in three of Reed-Custer's four runs.

<strong>Reed-Custer 8, Dwight 0</strong>

It's difficult to top a performance like Headrick's, but Jordan Walden found a way by tossing a no-hitter in the Comets' second game of the day.

Walden sat down 17 of a possible 18 Trojan hitters on strikes in a spotless win. Walden, Eddie Wilkins and Neil O'Donnell all drove in a run in the win.

<strong>Wilmington 16-10, Gardner-South Wilmington 2-1 (DH)</strong>

The Wildcats handed the Panthers their third and fourth losses in as many games with a pair of impressive offensive displays.

Steve Smock drove in three runs on three hits, Same Jones added three RBIs and scored three times and Brock Bolser plated two and scored four times in the opening game.

G-SW committed five errors while allowing 12 hits and walking seven in the loss.

In game 2, Zach Mietzner was 4 for 4 with three RBis, Josh Jones had three hits and two RBIs and Will Van Duyne smacked a two-run triple for Wilmington.

<strong>Newark 9, Milford 2</strong>

After an early Milford lead, Newark picked up five runs in the fourth inning to take a lead that would prove to be permanent.

Jake McKinley took the loss for the Bearcats. He allowed six runs in four innings, but due to his team's five fielding errors, none of the runs were earned.

McKinley also drove in both of Milford's runs in the loss.

<strong>El Paso-Gridley 12, Dwight 1</strong>

Dwight committed eight errors in a lopsided loss.

Peter Hansen was tagged with the loss and, despite allowing no hits or earned runs, he was responsible for five unearned runs and chased after just 1 2/3 innings due to the miscues.

Nick Schultz accounted for two of Dwight's three hits with a pair of doubles.

<strong>Bishop McNamara 2-7, Ottawa Marquette 1-9</strong>

The Fightin' Irish were able to secure a doubleheader split thanks to a tremendous pitching performance from Dylan Anderson and Kobe Shutter. Anderson started the game and threw three hitless innings and Shutter relieved to throw five innings of one-hit ball to take the win in relief.

Carter Wedig led the offense with three hits, while Anderson and Selwyn Calhoun each had two hits.

There was more offense in Game 2, but less pitching.

Anderson once again had two hits to go along with two stolen bases and Steve Barajos also had two hits for the Fightin' Irish (4-1).

<strong>Kankakee 10-10, Momence 1-9</strong>

Kankakee piled up some offense in the doubleheader sweep of Momence.

Trevor Hiller picked up the win in Game 1, while John McMullen earned the win in Game 2 for the Kays, now 4-3.