Badminton: Bradley-Bourbonnais takes first at Hersey

Bradley-Bourbonnais took first place at the Hersey Invite for the first time in almost two decades on Saturday in Arlington Heights.

Bradley's final score of 28 edged Hersey by a single point to take home the top spot. Lincoln-Way West rounded out the top three teams and was followed by Glenbard South in fourth, Oswego in fifth and McHenry in sixth.

The Boilermakers enjoyed first-overall finishes in three categories: Danielle Kennedy was tops in no. 3 singles, Leslie Neblock and Haley Tuntland teamed up to take first in the no. 3 doubles and Sydney Ferris and Carson Schimmelpfennig won in no. 4 doubles.

Jenna Hale and Leann Howard took second in no. 1 doubles, Shaina and Shyanne Falkner were second in no. 2 doubles and Lizzie Graven and Allie Schwiegert took third-place in no.1 and no.2 singles, respectively.