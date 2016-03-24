High school athletics: Bradley-Bourbonnais using new technology to monitor injuries

Coaches often ponder what they could do with an extra pair of eyes at practice.

But what about 50 extra pairs of eyes?

Bradley-Bourbonnais' coaches are about to find out.

With the assistance of an Australian based company, Catapult, Bradley-Bourbonnais will be the first high school program in the nation to tap into advanced computer technology that until now was only utilized by teams as the highest professional and collegiate levels.

Catapult provides information technology for teams such as the Golden State Warriors in the NBA, the Green Bay Packers in the NFL and the University of Notre Dame at the college level.

And with the addition of a small, lightweight GPS tracker, plus an unobtrusive strap that monitors heart rate, Bradley-Bourbonnais will now have access to a treasure trove of information about the health and well-being of their athletes in both practice and games as well as being able to maximize practice plans both for fitness and intensity. It is an adaptable monitor and can be used for a myriad of sports throughout the day and evening as long as the monitors and straps are applied correctly.

"It monitors all their movements. From total distance traveled, to how fast they are moving, to how much they change direction," Bradley-Bourbonnais football coach and assistant athletic director Mike Kohl said. "I wasn't totally not it in the beginning and I think the biggest thing was I didn't know how it worked. But after we went to Notre Dame and saw it in action, we wanted to see if this was something we could get done and I'm excited about the possibilities of it."

Catapult was brought to the attention of Kohl by the school's strength and conditioning coach. Adam Vogel, who discovered Catapult when Florida State football coach Jimbo Fisher mentioned the value of the product after the school captured a national title. It piqued Vogel's interest and after tons of research and study, he decided to make his pitch.

"I wanted to try to be ahead of the curve on something like this," Vogel said. "Coach Kohl wants to be different, and this was definitely a good different. We're not trying to take out the art of coaching, because it is an art, we're just trying to give Mike a better way to answer the questions he has in his head. Or a way to give him validation of what he's thinking."

The system registers all motion and has the ability to quickly reproduce data that can alert the coaching staff to players that may be seriously hurting or favoring a part of their body to protect a minor injury. That may be the most immediately valuable component of Catapult in the early going.

"The best athletes are always going to tell you that the are good. Now I can really tell," Kohl said. "I can look at the report and see an athlete that usually runs 18 miles per hour was only running 16. So something's likely not right."

The program does not have a metric for concussions. However, it does record consistent data on collisions and the amount of impact an athlete undertakes with each of those impacts. That's information that the coaching staff plans to utilize as soon as they can.

"They have don't have evidence yet in regards to concussions, but it does measure collisions," Vogel said. "If we look back at our seasons, we look back at it and see this kid has this many collisions in practice and had a concussion in a game, maybe we need to limit the amount of contact we have in practice and try to eliminate some of those things."

In addition, athletes that do incur an injury often struggle with the timetable of when is the right time to return to the playing field. Percentages are often tossed around in these cases with little data to back up that thought process. But with Catapult, athletic trainers and coaches can see exactly how far away athletes are from returning to peak performance conditions.

"Now we know what a true 80 percent is," Vogel said. "I trust the training staff and what they are saying but now we have that backed up and can see if maybe we give them another couple of days we're more likely to get them back to 100 or closer to it."

The school currently has 45 monitors, with a goal of having 90 by the end of the school year. Kohl didn't divulge the cost of the program monitors. But since the Boilermakers are the first high school to take on the Catapult program, the company is giving them a bit of a price break to serve as a program guinea pig. St. Ignatius also recently signed on its soccer program to use Catapult.

"Originally our targets were elite sports, professional and college sports, but we've got a huge response from it and great excitement for the product that we started to reach out to high schools and we were able to come up with a product that was a little more affordable and easier to use," Catapult representative Chance Weisensel said. "A lot of coaches are initially against it, way overwhelmed, and are like, 'We've got enough on our plate.'

"But you have to take a step back and look at it like this is something that is going to be a tool that can keep your kids healthy and keep your kids safe."