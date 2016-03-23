High school baseball: Beecher dominates Dwight

Beecher wasted little time getting past Dwight on Tuesday, as Benji Cortez swatted a two-run homer in the top of the first to set the wheels in motion for a 18-0 five inning victory.

Cortez finished the game with three hits and four RBI, and Anthony Olszewski also had three hits in the the game.

Zac Ruzich was strong on the mound for Beecher (2-1), striking out nine while allowing just one hit.

<strong>Fisher 15, Cissna Park 4</strong>

Cissna Park dug an 11-0 hole after an inning and a half and fell in a nonconference matchup.

Conner Lober, Jake Montgomery and Jake Tarro had the hits for Cissna Park (2-1).

<strong>Milford 21, Central 0</strong>

A 12-run third inning lifted the Bearcats to an easy win.

Milford was sparked in that big inning by a three-run homer from Tyler Buhrmester.

Buhrmester finished with two hits and four RBI.

Jake McKinley was fantastic on the mound, going the distance with eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits.

<strong>Prairie Central 8, Gardner-South Wilmington 3</strong>

The game was a nip-and-tuck battle until Prairie Central plated five runs in the seventh inning to steal away the win.

Nate Seabert and Korbin Lardi each had two hits for the Panthers (0-2).