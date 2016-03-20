High school softball: Peotone downs Illiana Christian behind Johnson's 13 strikeouts

Peotone's Allie Johnson turned in a dominant performance Saturday as the senior struck out 13 Illiana Christian batters during a 4-1 victory.

Johnson also went 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate. Jordan Thweatt added a 3-for-4 performance and Josie Graffeo provided the big shot with a three-run homer.

<strong>Joliet West 11, Wilmington 1</strong>

Joliet West held a two-run lead until bottom of the fourth when it went off for eight runs to run away from Wilmington and end things in five innings.

Justine Reents took the loss for the Wildcats.

<strong>Reed-Custer 22-17, Grant Park 0-0 (DH)</strong>

The Comets dismantled Grant Park in both ends of a Saturday doubleheader.

Kenna Wilkey threw a no-hitter, homered and drove in four runs in game 1 and McKenzie Collier threw a two-hit shutout in game 2.

The wins improve the Comets to 2-0.