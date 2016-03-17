High school softball: Season opens with multiple state tourney contenders

State championship contenders and Division I prospects.

They're becoming the rule rather than the exception each softball season in the Kankakee area. Don't expect things to change this spring.

Bishop McNamara leads the charge coming off a run to the Class 2A state tournament last season, but the Fightin' Irish aren't the only ones with a real shot at reaching East Peoria.

Here's a look at the area softball teams:

<strong>Beecher</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Kevin Hayhurst

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 24-7

<strong>Key returners:</strong> Savanah Stluka, Madison Bainbridge, Sydney Zupan, Taylor Johnson, Kate Landis.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Beecher's bid to reach back-to-back state tournament was cut down in Class 2A sectional semifinal, but there's once again enough talent here for the Bobcats to reach East Peoria. Junior Taylor Johnson continues to hit home runs at a record-setting clip. Coach Kevin Hayhurst surrounds Johnson will a high on-base percentage lineup that can score runs in a hurry. The Bobcats are going to blow out a lot of teams. The question remains if they'll have enough pitching to win the close ones.

<strong>Bishop McNamara</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Laura Harms

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 27-11

<strong>Key returners:</strong> SS Caitlin Engelking, C Shelby Stauffenberg, P/1B Alex Storako, P Mikayla Cole, 1B Baylee Hull.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> The Fightin' Irish are coming off a third-place finish in Class 2A and not even a bump up to Class 3A is likely to slow this team down. Bishop McNamara boasts a formidable lineup capable of scoring against the state's best pitchers. Caitlin Engelking is a terrific table setter and opposing pitchers will dread attempting to get through the middle of McNamara's lineup. Sophomore pitcher Alex Storako struck out 173 in 136 innings and is a Division I recruit in the making. The Irish have to be considered one of the best teams in the state regardless of class.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Dave Lamie

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 16-13

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P Sydney Bright, IF/OF Madison Bretveld, IF/OF Abbey Fiscus.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> The Boilermakers will look considerably different after graduating 10 seniors last spring. That will undoubtedly bring with it some bumps in the road considering the tough schedule. Senior pitcher Sydney Bright has shown she's capable of pitching well against top competition, but Bradley-Bourbonnais will need to find her some run support. Senior Madison Bretveld and junior Abbey Fiscus saw limited at-bats last season and will be counted on in expanded roles as Bradley's youngsters adjust to the varsity game.

<strong>Central</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Gene Kanak

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 5-23

<strong>Key returners:</strong> IF/OF Madyson Duby, IF/P Jenna Offerman, IF Emma Boicken, IF Leah Lemenager.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Things were a bit rough for the Comets in their first season under coach Gene Kanak, but the team should make progress with the majority of its core returning. Injuries limited Emma Boicken to 29 at-bats last spring; though, she showed promise with a .448 average. Central will need to find more offense to put around her. Only three Comets even reached double-digit RBIs last season and the team's leading run producer, Tonya Faulkner, transferred.

<strong>Coal City</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Stephanie Harmon

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 18-13

<strong>Key returners:</strong> SS Makenna Emerson, OF Taylor Meents, 1B Abby Olsen, IF/OF Leah Campos, P Leslie Youskevtch.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> The Coalers have high expectations with nearly the entire roster back following an 18-win season. Senior shortstop Makenna Emerson anchors the lineup after leading Coal City in RBIs and extra base hits a season ago. Coach Stephanie Harmon should have enough solid hitters in her lineup to give Emerson the opportunity to drive in runs. The Coalers biggest question mark centers on their pitching. Sophomore Leslie Youskevtch split time in the circle as a freshman with generally positive results and will be counted on to carry the load this spring in a competitive Interstate Eight Conference.

<strong>Donovan</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Nathan Lacher

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 12-16

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P Nikki Schuldt, UT Adrienne Adams, C Casey Arseneau, 3B Bayley Lambrecht.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Coach Nathan Lacher has had the Wildcats in rebuilding mode since the team won a Class 1A regional championship back in 2013. His young group progressed from seven wins in 2014 to 12 last season, and he now feels Donovan is ready to once again compete in the postseason with a veteran group. Senior Nikki Schuldt and sophomore Adrienne Adams headline a group aiming to get back the Wildcats back above the .500 mark.

<strong>Dwight</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Eric Black

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 20-7

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P/OF/OF Dezi Leonard, P/IF Molly Rodosky, P/IF Sydney Christensen, C/IF Becky Ruder, P/IF/OF Abby Edwards.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Dwight has become one of the more consistent Class 1A programs with four regional titles and two Elite Eight appearance since 2010. The Trojans are coming off a 20-win season with the majority of last season's core returning. Coach Erik Black will field a lineup with five hitters that batted .424 or better in 2015. Dwight also returns all three of its pitchers, headlined by Dezi Leonard. The senior posted 12 wins and 1.54 ERA in her junior campaign. All told, the Trojans have a great shot to make another deep run in the Class 1A postseason.

<strong>Gardner-South Wilmington</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Erin Galloway

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 22-9

<strong>Outlook:</strong> No information available.

<strong>Grant Park</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Dan Junker

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 11-8

<strong>Key returners:</strong> Bethany Junker, Elle Palan.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> It would be difficult to find a younger team than Grant Park. Coach Dan Junker doesn't have a single senior on the roster and the Dragons return just four juniors. That means Grant Park will need some big contributions from its youngsters. Sophomore Bethany Junker is coming off a solid freshmen campaign where she batted .476 and struck out nearly one batter per inning. Dan Junker is hoping for an immediate impact from his six freshmen to help keep the Dragons competitive.

<strong>Herscher</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Mike Cann

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 25-10

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P Kelsey Post, 1B/OF Molly Cann, C/ 3B Paige Glass, SS/3B Gabby Schultz.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Don't sleep on the Tigers. Herscher put together a 25-win season last spring thanks in large part to an extremely talented young roster. The sledding will be a bit tougher with coach Mike Cann's crew sliding up to Class 3A, but there are reasons to believe Herscher can compete against larger competition. Sophomores Gabby Schultz and Molly Cann headline a potent lineup, while the pitching staff — already in great shape with junior Kelsey Post — should be bolstered by freshman Morgan Scivally.

<strong>Iroquois West</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Matt Young

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 6-15

<strong>Key returners:</strong> SS/OF/P Skylar Small, SS/P Grace Schroeder, 3B/OF Tayler Fairley.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Iroquois West's softball program has been in rough shape for the better part of a decade, but coach Matt Young appeared to make modest progress last spring. Young needed to rebuild things from the scratch. The Raiders showed signs of improvement by season's end and even reached a Class 1A regional title game. Young at least has a base to build upon this time around with six starters returning. Just how much more progress Iroquois West makes largely hinges on the continued development of its pitching staff.

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Deb Johnston

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 19-12

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P Sara Serena, C Alanna Glogowski, 3B Olivia Jackson, CF Kendra Loy.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> It's odd to consider last season's 19 wins a down year, but such is the case with Kankakee's softball program. That being said, coach Deb Johnston fielded an incredibly young team and still nearly cracked the 20-win mark. That bode wells with the entire roster back for another year. Sophomore pitcher Sara Serena showed flashes of her potential and should take a step forward this spring. She has the ability to keep the Kays in nearly ever game. Kankakee could take back the Southland Conference crown if its talented young hitters also make progress.

<strong>Manteno</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Josh Carlile

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 20-11

<strong>Key returners:</strong> 3B Cheyenne Koehne, SS/2B Ramsey Johnson, CF Emmily Zinkiewicz.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> The Panthers will need their youngsters to play well if they hope to surpass the 20-win mark for a seventh consecutive season. Manteno plays in the very competitive Interstate Eight and coach Josh Carlile doesn't shy away from state powers on the nonconference slate, but the veteran coach knows how to get his team prepared. The Panthers are carrying four freshmen and a sophomore, yet Carlile believes a balanced lineup and great team speed will once again make his team competitive.

<strong>Milford</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Clint Liefer

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 3-18

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P Sierra Fanning, CF Lilly Habing.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Pitching was a huge problem for the Bearcats a season ago; however, things are looking much better for this year's squad. Junior Sierra Fanning will be back in the circle after a knee injury sidelined her for the entirety of her sophomore campaign. Milford also adds freshman Brittney Bailey to give it a pair of arms coach Clint Liefer believes are capable of helping the team contend in the Vermilion Valley Conference. The Bearcats will still be very young with eight freshmen and four sophomores on the roster.

<strong>Momence</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Katie Denny

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 17-13

<strong>Key returners:</strong> UT Megan Lanie, C/OF Matti Lanie, P/1B Sydney Reams, UT Hailey Morris.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Momence got off to a slow start in 2015 until its young core gelled in the second half of the season and eventually reached a Class 2A regional championship game. Now with a wealth of varsity experience, coach Katie Denny's squad should be capable of contending for a Sangamon Valley Conference title. Matti Lanie (.556 average) and Megan Lanie (.461) bring big bats to the lineup, while sophomore Sydney Reams emerged as a reliable arm in the circle with 17 wins as a freshman.

<strong>Peotone</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Zack Myers

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 31-6

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P Allie Johnson, IF Jordan Thweatt.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> It's difficult to determine what exactly to expect from Peotone. The Blue Devils came within inches of playing in the Class 3A state tournament but are missing a lot of pieces from last year's run. First-year coach Zack Myers will need to replace a ton of offense following the graduations of Emily Carstens, Carley Maupin and Ellie Hagemaster, who combined to score nearly 100 runs last spring. The return of a Division-I caliber pitcher in senior Allie Johnson will certainly help give Peotone time to retool its offense, while a drop to Class 2A bodes well for its postseason prospects.

<strong>Reed-Custer</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Ramsey Harkness

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 14-17

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P Kenna Wilkey, P Mackenzie Collier, SS Reilley Williams.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> The Comets finished 2015 three games under the .500 mark, but this team is much more dangerous than last season's record indicates with junior Kenna Wilkey now healthy. The Northwestern commit is one of the best pitchers in the state and has struck out well over 1.5 batters per inning in her high school career. With elite pitching, Reed-Custer is capable of reaching the state tournament if it can improve modestly on its .250 batting average from last year. Shortstop Reilley Williams should be in for a big year, and Wilkey was batting .444 before being sidelined.

<strong>St. Anne</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Jordan Chapman

<strong>Outlook:</strong> No information available.

<strong>Trinity</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Mike Lawrence

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 16-5

<strong>Key returners:</strong> SS/P Hailey Schreiner, 3B Bailey Bernicky, P/OF Mad Kuipers, IF/OF Mackie Gadbois.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Trinity's softball program enters its fifth season and continues to make progress under coach Mike Lawrence. With over 30 games on the books this spring, the Eagles have their largest schedule to date. Hailey Schreiner and Bailey Bernicky combined for 84 RBIs last year and will once again anchor the lineup, while pitcher Mad Kuipers is coming off a sophomore campaign in which she turned in a 2.11 ERA. Trinity will have to fill the hole created by catcher Alyx Herring's knee injury, which will force her to miss her senior season.

<strong>Tri-Point</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Will Patterson

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 5-18

Key returners: 2B Lindsey Margewich, 1B Gabby McDermott, 3B Kassidi Burton, C Madyson Followell.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> Coach Will Patterson said his team is ahead of where they were last year in the preseason, yet there is still along way to go. The Chargers return some starters with four infielders, but none had much experience prior to last season. Patterson's new crop of freshmen will be a big determining factor on if Tri-Point is able to build on last year's five wins.

<strong>Watseka</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Barry Bauer

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 15-14

<strong>Key returners:</strong> Madison Bauer, Summer Cramer, Blair Hankey, Mya LaVoie.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> It has been a long time since someone other than Taylor Bauer entered the circle for Watseka. With her graduation, the Warriors will turn to Taylor Hotaling as their new pitcher; though, coach Barry Bauer said freshmen Magan Harris and Kennedy Bauer will also receive opportunities. The loss of Taylor Bauer along with Katie McTaggart's graduation will also require Watseka's younger players to step into more prominent roles offensively.

<strong>Wilmington</strong>

<strong>Coach:</strong> Jack Skole

<strong>2015 record:</strong> 19-10

<strong>Key returners:</strong> P/OF Miranda Southall, OF Kate Johnstone, 1B/P Lorri Kucharski.

<strong>Outlook:</strong> The Wildcats flew under the radar last spring; however, it will be tough for them go unnoticed again after reaching a Class 2A sectional final. Miranda Southall, Kate Johnstone and Lorri Kucharski all return after combining for 90 RBIs in 2015 and give Wilmington an offensive core capable of contending for an Interstate Eight Conference title. Southall will again see a majority of the innings in the circle as she comes off a junior campaign in which turned in 16 wins and a 2.45 ERA.